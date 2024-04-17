Principles of Lord Ram more relevant than ever: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath performed Havan and Kanya Poojan on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navmi at Gorakhnath temple on Wednesday. CM Yogi Adityanath performing Kanya Poojan in Gorakhpur on Wednesday (HT Photo)

He washed the feet of nine girls – representing nine different forms of Goddess Bhagwati – in a brass plate filled with water, anointed them with vermillion sandal paste and presented them with a Chunari. He served them food, presented them with gifts and blessed them and monitored all events organised to deify feminine power.

Yogi Adityanath, the Peethadheeshwar of Gorakhpeeth, extended his greetings of Ram Navmi to people and said Lord Rama, the culmination of ideas and principles, is our moral and cultural icon from ancient times.

Adityanath said that believers of Sanatan Dharma were celebrating the day across the world as characteristics of Lord Rama, in the form of ideal person, inspire every individual.

He expressed satisfaction over the successful completion of rituals and puja of different forms of Goddess Bhagwati and stated that Navratri provides us the opportunity to connect ourselves with faith and with feelings of welfare of mankind.

Yogi Adityanath said centuries before Christ, the Seventh Avatar of Bhagwan Vishu, Lord Ram, son of Raja Dashrath of Ayodhya reestablished the principles of Ideal Dharma, Truth and Justice.

Referring to the Pran Pratishtha event in Ayodhya, the CM said that the consecration of Lord Rama in his temple after a struggle of five centuries had a special significance on the day of Ram Navmi.

Yogi celebrates ‘Shri Ram Janmotsav’ at Gorakhnath temple

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath celebrated ‘Shri Ram Janmotsav’ by performing rituals during the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami on Wednesday afternoon and the entire premises of the historical Gorakhnath temple echoed with hymns of Lord Ram.

After conducting the Kanya Pujan on the ninth day of Vasantik Navratri, the chief minister reached ‘Ram Darbar’ complex on the temple campus and exactly at noon, the CM worshipped the idol of the child form of Lord Ram, seated in a cradle, amidst the chanting of Vedic hymns. After applying tilak and garlanding the idol, Aarti was performed.

Following the completion of the puja rituals, CM Yogi gently cradled the child-Lord. He also offered prayers to Lord Ram for the well-being of the people.

