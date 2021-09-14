Private agency to contain spread of stray pigs in city

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has appointed a private agency, Farmer’s Choice, to help contain the spread of stray pigs in the city.

The PMC will pay the agency Rs1425 per stray pig apprehended, not exceeding a total overall amount of Rs90 lakh.

The agency will catch the stray pigs and tag them, with a decision on these going to the abattoir or not with the PMC.

The issue of stray pigs has been around for at least two years now with several localities complaining about the nuisance. “Considering this, the PMC decided to appoint a private agency,” said standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane.

The PMC’s standing committee has also approved the provision of water tankers to Phursungi.

Rasane said, “As underground water is polluted due to the garbage depot in the area, the PMC will provide water through tankers to Phursungi, and 11 other merged villages, as needed.”

50% of tax fines waived, if...

The standing committee on Tuesday took a decision to waive 50 per cent of fines for property tax defaulters, if the fines are paid immediately, and in one day.

The Lok Adalat has held 500 property owners guilty of not paying taxes.