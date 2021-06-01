Private transporters decide to resume operations, seek meeting with L-G Sinha

Private transporters in J&K on Tuesday decided to resume operations from Wednesday after keeping their vehicles off the roads for the past 42 days in protest against the government’s decision to cap the seating capacity at 50% amid surge in Covid-19 cases.

All J&K Transporters Welfare Association, which is spearheading the agitation, however, has appealed to L-G Manoj Sinha to meet its representatives and hear their grievances personally.

Addressing the media here, association president TS Wazir said, “Our vehicles are off the road for over a month now since government directed us to ferry 50% passengers without increasing fares. The government has now allowed 100% seating capacity on some routes. We welcome the decision but request the L-G afford us a meeting to listen to our grievances.”

“We are suffering huge losses since August 2019 following revocation of special status to the erstwhile state of J&K and its bifurcation into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, besides the coronavirus-induced lockdown,” Wazir said.

“Amarnath Yatra was curtailed in 2019, and didn’t take place in 2020. Vaishno Devi Yatra and tourism were also badly hit due to Covid. These factors brought us to a grinding halt and then asking us to operate with 50% capacity is next to impossible. On the top of it, we are being asked to pay passenger tax, loan instalments and other fees. How could we pay all these taxes?” he said.

“We have decided to cooperate with the government which has given us the permission to ply with 100% capacity in some areas. It is not feasible for transporters to resume operations with 50% seating capacity as fuel prices are skyrocketing and the industry is on the receiving end since August 5, 2019,” Wazir added.

Wazir appealed to the central government and the L-G to consider their plight and announce a package for the industry including waiving passenger tax and interest on loans “to provide breather to the industry fighting for its survival”.

“We request Sinha for a direct meeting to listen to our problems so that things can be brought back on track,” he said.