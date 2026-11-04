Priyanka reviews Uttar Pradesh poll plan, discusses committees

LUCKNOW With the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections due early next year, Uttar Pradesh Congress has stepped up its organisational preparations, finalising the proposed state executive and names for key election-related committees during a meeting with party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in New Delhi on Tuesday, sourced said. The exercise is aimed at putting the party’s election machinery in place well ahead of the polls and give its poll plan a push, focusing on shaping its manifesto, planning campaign strategies and strengthening public outreach, sources said. (File Photo)

The exercise is aimed at putting the party’s election machinery in place well ahead of the polls and give its poll plan a push, focusing on shaping its manifesto, planning campaign strategies and strengthening public outreach, they said.

The committees for which names were discussed include the manifesto committee, which will work on the manifesto for the 2027 assembly poll, and the campaign committee, which will work on various election campaigns including public campaigns, social media and outreach.

“Detailed discussions were held on various aspects for the upcoming assembly poll. The focus for committees and their work were discussed threadbare,” said Aradhana Mishra, president of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee.

Names for various committees will be out post Deepawali. Along with Aradhna Mishra, the meeting included Congress working president (Uttar Pradesh) Imran Masood, Congress legislature party leader (UP) Virendra Chaudhary, and six AICC secretaries for various zones in the state.

“The names have been discussed and will be submitted to the office of general secretary organisation KC Venugopal, who will declare the list next week,” said Rajendra Pal Gautam, in-charge UP Congress.

On Monday, office bearers of UP Congress had discussed in detail the names to be proposed for various committees, following which the meeting was held with Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday..