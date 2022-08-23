Probe begins into deaths at Bankey Behari Temple

Director general of police (retired) Sulkhan Singh surprised many by beginning the probe ordered by state government in regard to incident at Sri Bankey Behari Temple of Vrindavan where two devotees suffocated to death during ‘mangla aarti’ on the night of Janamasthmi (August 19).

The state government had ordered a probe by a two-member, high-power committee headed by DGP (retd) Sulkhan Singh and commissioner Aligarh Gaurav Dayal as its member. Ex-DGP Sulkhan Singh began work silently on Tuesday after reaching Mathura on Monday night.

Singh surprised all as he reached the lanes of Vrindavan on Tuesday and moved around as a common man with a bag on his shoulder and had no police escort, thus making it tough to identify him.

Singh interacted with shopkeepers, devotees and others and went towards exit gates of Bankey Behari Temple where the tragic incident took place on Friday night in Vrindavan.

He interacted with local authorities in Mathura including SSP Mathura Abhishek Yadav but maintained a distance with the media all through the first day of his visit to the religious city.

“The DGP (retd) Sulkhan Singh is in Vrindavan and moved through lanes of religious city on Tuesday as a common man and later in day interacted with police officials of Mathura,” a police official, not wishing to be named, said.

Sources said that Sulkhan Singh, a veteran of the police department, known for his working, inspected gates of Bankey Behari Temple, inspected CCTV footage in the control room of the temple and interacted with those present in and around the temple on Tuesday.