Probe begins into deaths at Bankey Behari Temple
Director general of police (retired) Sulkhan Singh surprised many by beginning the probe ordered by state government in regard to incident at Sri Bankey Behari Temple of Vrindavan where two devotees suffocated to death during ‘mangla aarti’ on the night of Janamasthmi (August 19)
The state government had ordered a probe by a two-member, high-power committee headed by DGP (retd) Sulkhan Singh and commissioner Aligarh Gaurav Dayal as its member. Ex-DGP Sulkhan Singh began work silently on Tuesday after reaching Mathura on Monday night.
Singh surprised all as he reached the lanes of Vrindavan on Tuesday and moved around as a common man with a bag on his shoulder and had no police escort, thus making it tough to identify him.
Singh interacted with shopkeepers, devotees and others and went towards exit gates of Bankey Behari Temple where the tragic incident took place on Friday night in Vrindavan.
He interacted with local authorities in Mathura including SSP Mathura Abhishek Yadav but maintained a distance with the media all through the first day of his visit to the religious city.
“The DGP (retd) Sulkhan Singh is in Vrindavan and moved through lanes of religious city on Tuesday as a common man and later in day interacted with police officials of Mathura,” a police official, not wishing to be named, said.
Sources said that Sulkhan Singh, a veteran of the police department, known for his working, inspected gates of Bankey Behari Temple, inspected CCTV footage in the control room of the temple and interacted with those present in and around the temple on Tuesday.
Ludhiana | Residents of BSUP flats protest as water taps run dry
Lambasting the municipal corporation over its failure in ensuring water supply to the Basic Services for Urban Poor flats allotted to slum dwellers of Rajiv Gandhi colony in Dhandari Kalan area, residents , along with Congress councillor (ward number 23) Sandeep Kumari's husband Gaurav Bhatti staged a protest outside the MC's Zone-D office on Tuesday. Bhatti said repeated complaints have been submitted with officials, but no concrete action has been taken in this regard.
Women are appalled that Bilkis’ rapists are out
Ever since we came to know about the release of Bilkis Bano's rapists, who were also convicted of murdering members of her family, members of several women's rights groups have been agitated. We wanted to know whether all women around us are similarly affected. We thought of doing the same thing to understand what ordinary Indian women thought about the case. We hopped on to a train, and spoke to every person in the compartment.
PSSC promises help, support to senior citizens at maiden event in Prayagraj
The Prayagraj Senior Citizens Council organised its first event on National Senior Citizens Day at North Central Zone Cultural Centre auditorium which was inaugurated by justice (retd) Rajes Kumar of Allahabad high court and was chaired by its president Rajiv Maheshwari. Being senior citizens, come forward to serve the poor, the weak and the downtrodden, he said. The council will also advise the government to grant preferences and concessions to senior citizens.
Seeking regularisation, timely payment of salary, Ludhiana MC employees give 3-day ultimatum
Criticising the municipal corporation for its failure to regularise contractual employees and release salary for the month of July, MC employees' union— Municipal Employees' Sangharsh Committee gave a three-day (72 hours) ultimatum to authorities to fulfil their demands or face agitation. The union members gathered at the MC's Zone-D office on Tuesday and handed over a memorandum to MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal.
Scanty rainfall in UP: Keep contingency plan ready, agri minister tells officials
LUCKNOW Agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi directed officials to keep a contingency plan ready to deal with the situation that may worsen, if rain deficit continues in UP even as the government is expected to demand a financial package from the Centre once the exact crop losses suffered by farmers are assessed. “The situation in 60 of the 350 tehsils with scanty rainfall is quite worrisome,” a revenue department official said.
