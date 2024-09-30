Probe ordered into death of Odisha young man after his family accuses police

BHUBANESWAR: A probe has been ordered against policemen in Odisha’s Kandhamal district over the death of a man who turned up dead after being chased by a police team for allegedly smuggling cannabis, a district police officer said. Jyestha Bandki’s brother said the incident relates to September 26 when a patrol team of Gochhapada police station in Kandhamal was chasing his brother (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Phulbani sub-divisional police officer Suprasanna Mallick said the case relating to the death of Jyestha Bandki was being taken seriously.

“The family of the deceased have alleged the involvement of policemen…. A deputy superintendent of police-level (DSP) officer has been asked to probe the incident. If anyone is found guilty, strict action will be taken against them as per law,” Mallick said.

Jyestha Bandki’s brother Kanistha said the incident relates to September 26 when a patrol team of Gochhapada police station in Kandhamal was chasing his brother and his friend, Dasiri Dagyal, on suspicion of smuggling cannabis and illicit liquor on a motorcycle. Jyestha and his family live in Beherapada village in the neighbouring Boudh district.

When the patrol team crashed into the motorcycle at one point, both of them fell. Kanistha said Dasiri managed to escape but his brother was picked up by the police. “Instead of taking my brother to the hospital, they beat him up and killed him. They dumped his body in the forest and fled after taking away all the money, contraband, and liquor,” he alleged.

On September 27, some villagers spotted Jyestha’s body lying at the bottom of the gorge Gochapada police limits in Kandhamal district and informed his family members.

Rohit Kanhar, sarpanch of Salaguda panchayat in Kandhamal said the cops have a lot to explain.

“The police took away his money, the cannabis and liquor that he was smuggling. They have also seized his bike. So, if the police were present and made the seizure, then who killed him? We are sure the police killed him and disposed of his body in the forest. We demand the immediate arrest of everyone on duty on September 26. We will hit the streets if justice is not served to our brother,” Kanhar alleged.