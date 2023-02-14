Probe reveals anomalies in appointments at SHUATS: Cops

Scanning of documents seized from Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture Technology and Sciences (SHUATS) has revealed massive anomalies in appointments of teachers.

Unqualified persons were appointed for different posts and were drawing hefty salaries, police officials said.

Police officials said the SHUATS authorities were yet to provide all documents related to the cases registered recently. Old cases registered against SHUATS officials are also under investigation which includes a fraud case in which same official was drawing salary for two posts, officials added.

Also, evidence on the basis of which the old cases were closed are being scanned, said officials.

Although the STF has lodged two FIRs against SHUATS officials a couple of weeks back, the allegations of irregularities were made way back in 2018 by some teachers. They claimed that SHUATS officials made appointments setting aside the norms and regulations of UGC and ICAR. A teacher further claimed that such appointments were being made since 2000.

A few years back, former professor at SHUATS, SK Singh had given affidavit to ICAR making complaints regarding two appointments here. He claimed that a woman official was appointed as associate professor despite the fact that she had no experience of teaching. Moreover, she had no degree in agriculture but was attached to agri-business department. She had completed her LLM through correspondence from a university in Nagaland and doctorate from SHUATS, claimed Singh.

Moreover, questions have been raised on appointment of a deputy registrar. It is alleged that he completed his PHD in less than three years and that too during Covid period when the University was closed.

In another case, a former student at SHUATS Atul Singh had lodged an FIR at Naini police station in 2005. Atul had alleged that students were being issued degrees without any approval by UGC. He also provided some evidence to police. After investigations, police submitted chargesheet against the accused. However, the SHUATS officials approached the court where they produced an order of UGC mentioning that the courses were approved.

The case was closed on the basis of the UGC order. However, now it has been found that the UGC order showed by SHUATS officials at the court was forged. Investigating agencies are unearthing more such frauds and irregularities at SHUATS.

ACP Karchhana Ajeet Singh Chauhan said investigations were on into the two FIRs registered by STF and old cases lodged at Prayagraj and Fatehpur are also under scanner. Police teams are tracing the location of the other named accused in the case, he added.