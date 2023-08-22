Prof Bihari Lal Sharma takes charge as 37th V-C of Sampurnanand Sanskrit University

VARANASI Professor Bihari Lal Sharma officially took up the position as the 37th Vice-Chancellor of Sampurnanand Sanskrit University on Tuesday. After assuming office, he said, “Sampurnanand Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya stands as a magnificent abode of oriental studies, Sanskrit, and cultural heritage. Collaborating with educators, staff, officials, and the current resources, my primary objective is to elevate this esteemed institution into an international bastion of learning in Sanskrit, Indian philosophy, Vedas, and oriental studies.” Professor Bihari Lal Sharma (HT Photo)

Professor Sharma assumed the role of Vice-Chancellor from Professor Anand Kumar Tyagi, the V-C of Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth, at the SSU Vice Chancellor’s office at 11 am. Prior to this, Professor Tyagi had been carrying out additional responsibilities as the SSU Vice Chancellor since June 7 of this year.

In his capacity as the newly-appointed V-C, Professor Sharma said, “It fills me with immense pride to lead this exceptional institution, which has significantly contributed to the magnificence of Kashi, an epicentre of global Indian culture and knowledge. Over the course of 234 years, this institution has been dedicatedly involved in the preservation and advancement of the Devvani language... My aspiration is to further enhance the prestige of this institution and propel the university on a trajectory of growth, utilising the available resources.”