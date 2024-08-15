Promise of world-class infra for Gurugram on 78th I-Day

Gurugram: Haryana marked the country’s 78th Independence Day with a flag hoisting ceremony at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Sector 38, Gurugram on Thursday. Minister for Public Works and Public Health Engineering Dr Banwari Lal hoisted the tricolour following which school students put up cultural performances and a tribute to freedom fighters. PWD and Public Health and Engineering Minister Dr Banwari Lal, Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora at the 78th Independence Day celebrations at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Gurugram. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

In his address, the minister extended I-Day greetings to residents of Gurugram, and highlighted the sacrifices made by the country’s freedom fighters and soldiers to secure independence from the British.

The minister also emphasized the Haryana government’s commitment to developing world-class infrastructure across the state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Nayab Singh Saini. He said that Gurugram plays a crucial role at the national level as a hub of modernity and growth.

Significant infrastructure projects in Gurugram, such as the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and the Dwarka Expressway, are examples of the state government’s dedication to enhancing connectivity and infrastructure, the minister said adding that work has already begun on a ₹5,450 crore project to connect the Millennium City Centre with Old Gurugram via metro rail.

Dr Banwari Lal said that recent initiatives by the chief minister, including the inauguration and foundation laying of development projects worth ₹184 crore in Pataudi and ₹144 crore in Gurugram district were laudable.

In addition to infrastructure, the minister stressed the government’s focus on social welfare. He urged Gurugram residents to participate in a large-scale tree plantation drive on August 16, as part of the state’s efforts toward environmental conservation.

The ceremony also honoured the families of freedom fighters.

Independence Day celebrations were also held with great enthusiasm in Sohna, Pataudi, Manesar, and Badshahpur.

MLA Rajesh Nagar hoisted the national flag at the Devi Lal Stadium in Sohna. He paid tribute to martyrs and emphasized the government’s focus on the holistic development of the state. In Pataudi, the event took place at the new grain market complex in Jatauli, with MLA Laxman Singh Yadav as the chief guest.

In Manesar, MLA Jagdish Nayar hoisted the flag at the Nakhrola Shaheed Memorial Stadium, acknowledging the government’s efforts in providing welfare benefits to underprivileged families.

At Badshahpur, the celebrations were held at the Government Model Sanskriti School in Sector 43, with Pawan Kharkhoda, Chairman of the Haryana Scheduled Caste Finance and Development Corporation, as the chief guest.

Celebrations at residential spaces

Independence Day was celebrated in condominiums across Gurugram, with residents of various societies such as Central Park Resorts, Vipul Greens, Imperia Esfera in Sector 37 C, Vatika India Next and others coming together to hoist the tricolour and organise events to commemorate the occasion.

At Fresco Apartments in Sector 50, Nilesh Tandon, the RWA president, expressed pride in their celebrations. “This year’s celebration was a vibrant mix of patriotism and community spirit. We organised a flag-hoisting ceremony followed by cultural performances by children, making it a memorable day for everyone. It’s crucial to instill the values of freedom and unity in our younger generation,” he said.

DLF Ltd hosted its annual ‘Freedom Run’ to mark the 78th Independence Day at DLF5 and DLF Garden City, Gurugram. The event saw a record participation of over 1,500 residents and employees. The event featured 5km and 8km runs, a flag-hoisting ceremony, and cultural performances, all of which underscored the community’s spirit.

Gauri Sarin, founder of Making Model Gurugram, a citizens’ initiative, shared her message during an event at two societies on Dwarka Expressway. “On this Independence Day, I urge all residents of Gurugram to take responsibility for segregating waste and to give their 100 percent towards making Gurugram an environment-friendly city. The prosperity of our nation depends on the health of its citizens. Infrastructure must go hand in hand with sustainable living and women must come forward as leaders,” she said.