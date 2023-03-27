Protest held against registration charge for admission in LU affiliated colleges

LUCKNOW The Samajwadi Chhatrasabha on Monday staged a sit-in protest to oppose the recent decision of the Lucknow University (LU) to charge a one-time registration fee of ₹100 from candidates seeking admission in its affiliated degree colleges. The student organisation dubbed the move as ‘arbitrary’. The student organisation dubbed the move as ‘arbitrary’. (HT Photo)

Recently, the LU authorities decided that candidates seeking admission to nearly 550 colleges affiliated to LU in five districts -- including Lucknow, Sitapur, Hardoi, Lakhimpur Kheri and Rae Bareli -- would need to register themselves on the LU admission portal after paying ₹100. On the other hand, candidates seeking admission in National PG College would be exempted from the surcharge as it is an autonomous college.

The Samajwadi Chhatrasabha sought to know the reason for ₹100 fee when LU already takes enrollment fee at the time of admission. A 10-member delegation of the student organisation met vice chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai to express their displeasure. Student leaders said that many of them are facing financial problems due to loss of jobs or salary cuts and extra fee will only put an additional burden on the students, they said

Speaking on the issue, proctor Rakesh Dwivedi said, “The student leaders interacted with the vice-chancellor for 20 minutes. Professor Rai explained them the purpose of candidate registration on the university portal. Thereafter, they left the office.”

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Chhatrasabha activists said that they requested the V-C to consider their demand to roll back the order. LU spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava said, “The decision to charge ₹100 as registration fee is to help LU authorities ascertain how many candidates seek admission in the university and colleges after passing 10+2 exam and keep a track of them.”

In the past, AISA and NSUI have also staged protest. In a tweet, AISA said, “LU taking fees without rendering any service! It is loot, not fees.” National Students Union of India (NSUI) activists have given representations to the university administration to revoke the decision.

Step-by-step guide to admission

Every candidate who wishes to seek admission in the Lucknow University or affiliated colleges from the session 2023-24 has to register for Lucknow University Registration Number (LURN) by visiting the admission page of Lucknow University website.

After registration, every registered candidate will be allotted LURN, which will be sent to his/her registered mobile number and email. For LURN, the candidate will have to deposit a ₹100 fee, which can be paid on the online admission portal only at the time of registration.

LURN is mandatory for every candidate taking admission in the Lucknow University and all its affiliated colleges. Lucknow University and Associated Colleges will take applications for admission of only those candidates who get their registration done and have received LURN. If any college takes admission of a candidate who does not have LURN, then the admission of that candidate will not be valid.

PIC CAPTION: Samajwadi Chhatrasabha activists requested LU V-C to roll back the order.