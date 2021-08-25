Home / Cities / Others / Protest only against BJP leaders, don’t lose focus, SKM tells farmers
Protesting farmers stage a demonstration in New Delhi. (HT file photo)
Protesting farmers stage a demonstration in New Delhi. (HT file photo)
others

Protest only against BJP leaders, don’t lose focus, SKM tells farmers

SKM leader Joginder Singh Ugrahan has said farmers must stop agitating against other parties’ leaders, as this only benefits the BJP.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 12:34 AM IST

Patiala The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Tuesday reiterated that its protest against leaders, MPs and MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will continue, and other parties were not its focus.

“The BJP is our main target. We can’t compare other political parties with it. I request farmers to stop agitating against other parties’ leaders. This only benefits the BJP,” said SKM leader, Joginder Singh Ugrahan, who was in Patiala with another SKM leader, Darshan Pal. 

Pal said people can question leaders of other parties in a democratic manner instead of holding protest against them.  “Our call is to boycott BJP leaders and we will stick to it only,” he added. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.