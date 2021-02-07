Protester at Tikri border dies by suicide

Rohtak: A 52-year-old man, who was protesting with farmers at Tikri border, died allegedly by suicide, police said on Sunday.

The man was a farmer from Singhwaal village in Jind’s Narwana. He is survived by his wife and three daughters. Police said the deceased was protesting at Tikri for the past 20 days.

Bahadurgarh City police station SHO, Sunil Kumar said they have found the man’s body hanging from a tree near Tikri border.

“The farmers told us that the man, a resident of Jind district, was protesting there for the last several days. We have received a suicide note from him. It seems that he had killed himself late Saturday night. We have started proceedings under section 174 of the CrPc,” the SHO added.