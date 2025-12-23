Bihar’s Seemanchal that is adjacent to the Bangladesh border on Tuesday saw protests in its various districts against killing and persecution of Hindus in the neighbouring country. Protesters demanded intervention of the Indian government to prevent excesses against Hindus that are at the receiving end of violent elements since the ouster of Sheikh Hasina government in August 2025. Protests in Seemanchal against atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh

The latest round of violence in Bangladesh, in which two prominent Hindu activists have been shot dead, began when one of the faces of anti-Hasina agitation, Shafi Hadi, was assassinated in Singapore.

There have been intermittent protests in Seemanchal in solidarity with Hindus in Bangladesh but they intensified in the backdrop of the barbaric killing of a 25-year-old Hindu Dipu Chandra Das, a worker in a garment factory in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh district.

In Araria hundreds of people hit roads with slogans demanding immediate intervention of the Indian government to ensure the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh. People were asking that the Modi government must resort to similar action it did against Pakistan during the Operation Sindoor as that would teach Bangladesh a proper lesson.

In Katihar and Kishanganj districts, protesters raised similar demands and also questioned the silence of international human rights organisations over the continuous atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh.

“The atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh are a blot on the face of humanity and we can no longer tolerate such cruelties,” Aneesh Singh, a Visha Hindu Parishad leader said in Katihar.

Another VHP leader Pawan Poddar said, “These organisations don’t remain silent over such atrocities in other countries but they apply double standards when it comes to suffering of minorities in countries like Bangladesh and Pakistan. They apply definitions of human rights as it suits them and not as per human standard.”

In Araria, a district that borders Nepal, protesters were carrying plaques in their hands and raised slogans against the interim government of Bangladesh and warned against atrocities being committed against Hindus. “We can no longer remain tolerant and if need arises, we will not hesitate crossing the borders in support of victims,” the protesters said and asked the Modi-government for instant measures for the safety of minorities.

A number of Muslims also joined protests and condemned the Bangladesh government and extremist groups in the Muslim-dominated region. Congress MP from Katihar, Tariq Anwar, said that it was shameful that a country that came into existence with Indian support is resorting to such atrocities against its minority.

Meanwhile, protests in various areas of the nearby region, Kosi, were also reported.

Saharsa-based social activist Amit Anand said, “The government of India must take immediate cognisance of the matter to curb the targeted violence in Bangladesh otherwise the protests in the region will spread to other areas in the state.”