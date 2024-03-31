The Prof Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) State University (PRSU), Prayagraj is set to launch e-book facility for its students as well as for its 703 affiliated colleges in Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi and Fatehpur. PRSU’s e-book facility to benefit 5.25 lakh students (file)

“The preliminary work for this has already been completed and new facility would be available from forthcoming academic session itself,” PRSU vice chancellor professor Akhilesh Kumar said.

This would mean access to a wide range of books of all the subjects to students and researchers including prominent research journals of diverse publications. “The university will upload around 70,000 books in the first phase itself,” the officials added.

Formerly known as Allahabad State University, PRSU was set up in 2016. It has 703 affiliated colleges, including in Prayagraj (373), Kaushambi (79), Fatehpur (80) and Pratapgarh (171).

“Around 5.25 lakh students enrolled with the university and its affiliated colleges will be provided with passwords and IDs to access these e-books and for which the university has received a ₹20 crore grant from the Centre,” the VC said.

“Students will get to read quality books and journals, including those that are out of print or available in limited numbers at a click of the mouse. They would be able to access these resources from anywhere so they can read even during travel and free time,” the VC explained.

He said the centre’s grant will mainly be used for the construction of laboratories for the science courses, setting up a data center with server interactive panel, media studio, installing CCTVs and setting up a girls hostel in the upcoming session.