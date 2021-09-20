PSEB mid-term exams: Govt using question papers as political tool; teachers irked, opposition seeks apology

The political involvement in the ongoing Punjab School Education Board midterm exams for Classes 6 to 12 has not gone down well with the state politicians and teachers of the district.

After publicising its schemes in school students’ question papers in view of the upcoming elections, the state government has now printed political-religious questions in the Class 12 history exam inviting flak from the opposition.

Teachers and opposition leaders raised objections against a Class 12 history question paper on Friday, wherein a question asked “Whose forefathers were blessed by Guru Har Rai?”

Out of the four options, three included, names of former chief minister of Punjab and Congress leader Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjit Singh, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, while the fourth option was ‘none of them’.

Coming down heavily on the state education minister Vijay Inder Singla, AAP MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan said he should tender an apology and the person who made the question paper should be punished immediately.

Attacking the state leadership, he said that students should be asked questions like which Congress minister was involved in the illegal mining or which Congress women CM was booked in a corruption case.

“It’s a very cheap thing. The state government should not tamper with the Punjab history and should not politicise the education imparted to the students”, added Kultar.

Pitching the same, SAD leader Maheshinder Singh Grewal said, “This is highly condemnable. Congress is now resorting to dirty politics to project a clean image of their leaders in front of the students, which is contrary to reality. We are going to protest against this soon,” said Grewal.

Meanwhile, Dharmjit Kohara, a history teacher at a government school and the president of Master Cadre Union, Ludhiana said,

“This is totally out of syllabus. The history syllabus for Class 12 includes events from 1469 to 1849. I fail to understand the purpose of asking such questions in the exam. The government should not use exams as a political tool”.

Teachers irked by govt ad in question paper

The teachers alleged that the state government is using school exams as a platform for their political gains by printing government advertisements in the question papers.

Recently, the government teachers were also irked by an advertisement printed in Class 5 Punjabi paper during the ongoing National Achievement Survey (NAS) preparatory exams of Classes 3 to 5.

The advertisement highlighted the state government’s pension scheme and claimed it has hiked the social security pension for senior citizens, widows, orphan children, and differently-abled persons. It was followed by questions based on the advertisement.

“It is surprising to see the government using education for political benefits. I have never seen such a thing in my career but, everything seems possible now as elections are approaching. Politicians should stay away from the education system,” said the head of a primary school.

A former DPI, schools on the condition of anonymity, termed the act ‘ethically wrong’.

Meanwhile, officials from the education department, including Krishan Kumar, secretary, school education, did not respond to several phone calls and text messages.