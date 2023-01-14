PSPCL penalised for not resolving Ludhiana resident’s plaint on inflated bill

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum has directed the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) to pay ₹7,000 compensation to a Ludhiana resident for issuing inflated bill.

The forum, headed by president Sanjeev Batra, directed the PSPCL to redress the grievance of the complainant regarding the bill dated August 03, 2018, by applying relevant provisions of the Supply Code and to remit the excess amount received from the complainant, if any, within 30 days.

Darshan Singh Reehal, 73, resident of Phase II, Urban State, in his complaint filed on September 09, 2020, under Section 35 of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, sought compensation of ₹50,000 for mental agony and harassment. He also demanded for issuing direction to the PSPCL to charge an average of last six preceding months from the electricity bill dated August 03, 2018.

He received an electricity bill for his house amounting ₹38,210 with 4,354 units consumption from May 27, 2018, to August 03, 2018, he said, adding that on August 06, 2018, he lodged a complaint with the PSPCL by depositing ₹450 fee stating therein that the meter might have been jumped abruptly or due to some technical error he had received this inflated bill.

Darshan said the old meter was replaced by the PSPCL after his complaint. As directed by the PSPCL, he deposited the entire amount of the bill.

According to him, even after the replacement of the meter, he received an electricity bill of ₹18,160 under the new meter showing the consumption of 2,052 units from August 03, 2018, to September 25, 2018.

On October 03, 2018, he wrote a letter to the SDO (commercial), PSPCL, Focal Point, Ludhiana, to resolve the dispute with regard to the inflated bill.

“Even after six months, the issue was not resolved, and rather I was told to visit the office of PSPCL, Focal Point, Ludhiana,” he added.

Meanwhile, the PSPCL stated that the complaint filed by Darshan Singh is false as the electric meter was running properly. The complainant had received the bill as regular consumption of 4,354 units in the amount of ₹38,210 and he is liable to pay the same, added PSPCL.

The consumer forum passing its judgment said the complainant who is a senior citizen, is running from pillar to post and visiting the officials of the PSPCL and had been making representations since 2018 and he was just heard of.

The forum further stated that complainant’s grievance was required to be redressed promptly when he had deposited the entire amount of the disputed bill. There is an inordinate delay in deciding the grievance of the complainant which also amounts to a deficiency in service on the part of PSPCL.

The forum said the act and conduct of PSPCL have resulted in physical and mental harassment to Darshan Singh and he is required to be compensated.