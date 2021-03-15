PSPCL’s poor handling of schemes caused it ₹529cr loss, says CAG
Patiala The Comptroller and Auditor (CAG) report on public sector undertakings has flagged off a a loss of ₹529 crore to the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL). The report documents poor implementation of schemes as the key reason for what it says was ‘avoidable loss’ for 2019-20.
Even as the major focus of the report on poor implementation of the Re-structured Accelerated Power Development and Reforms Programme (R-APDRP), a Centre-funded programme, it does record that low billing and collection efficiency in 21 and 19 towns respectively, resulted in revenue loss of ₹206 crore to the company.
The CAG says that undue waiver of interest and allowance of rebate to arc furnace industrial consumers, in violation of the Supply Code and Electricity Supply Instruction Manual 2018, resulted in undue financial burden of ₹12.8 crore.
Interestingly, even the media had reported chinks in the way the government was implementing the R-APDRP, which was launched in September 2008. The scheme envisaged reduction in Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C1 ) losses, establishing reliable and automated systems for collection of base line data, adoption of Information Technology (IT) in the areas of energy accounting and customer care and strengthening of power distribution network in urban areas with population of more than 30,000. It was implemented in 47 towns of the state.
Initially, 100% of project cost was taken as loan from the Power Finance Corporation (PFC). The loan, along with interest, was to be converted into grant after the establishment of IT systems and verification by an independent agency that the PFC appointed.
CAG found, however, that the PSPCL could not implement the R-APDRP scheme within the timelines that the Centre had stipulated. The conversion of loan into grant remained pending, leading to the company being deprived of conversion of interest of ₹179 crore into grant and tranche of grant of ₹116 crore. Against the target of reducing the AT&C losses to 15%, the AT&C losses of 22 towns were higher, which would result in non-conversion of loan of ₹7.7 crore into grant.
The report also pointed out that the lack of co-ordination between operational wings of the company, during the construction of Stage-II of Mukerian Hydel Project, resulted in avoidable loss of generation of power, valued at ₹15.2 crore.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Police’s crime branch arrests gangster Ravi Pujari for extorting property consultant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC rejects 13-year-old rape survivor’s plea to terminate advanced pregnancy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Court orders ₹15 lakh relief to Amritsar man acquitted of terror charges 20 years ago
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ludhiana Improvement Trust takes possession of school land amid staff resistance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thrashing of dalit boys: Punjab child rights panel seeks action against Sangrur panchayat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Village in Ludhiana declared containment zone as 30 students test positive for Covid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MNS puts up hoardings in Gujarati to woo community in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sachin Vaze’s kin moves Bombay HC, says ex-cop’s arrest by NIA is illegal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Khwaja Yunus case: Sachin Vaze’s role remains untried in court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man held for molesting woman passenger on board Rajdhani Exp
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sachin Vaze case: Sena’s Varun Sardesai to sue Nitesh Rane for defamation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 12K take the jabs at 122 vaccination sites in Lucknow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Strict lockdown imposed in Nagpur as Covid-19 cases continue to rise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
41-year-old killed, 3 hurt in car-van collision on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Doctors in north corporation threaten to go on leave on Friday, launch indefinite strike after to demand pending wages
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox