PSSC promises help, support to senior citizens at maiden event in Prayagraj
The Prayagraj Senior Citizens Council will also advise the government to grant preferences and concessions to senior citizens.
The Prayagraj Senior Citizens Council (PSCC) organised its first event on National Senior Citizens Day at North Central Zone Cultural Centre (NCZCC) auditorium which was inaugurated by justice (retd) Rajes Kumar of Allahabad high court and was chaired by its president Rajiv Maheshwari.
In his address, justice Kumar appealed to all senior citizens to contribute to the welfare of society at large. Referring to Goswami Tulsi Das, he said that it is difficult to get birth as a human being and therefore, now that they have got it, they must justify their life. Now, being senior citizens, come forward to serve the poor, the weak and the downtrodden, he said.
PSCC president Rajiv Maheshwari said, “We plan to render assistance to senior citizens in medical and legal issues. Further, a recreation centre is to be opened wherein they can spend their time to their satisfaction.”
The programme started with the lighting of the lamp by the trustees of PSCC including Satpal Gulati, Dr VK Agrawal, Ravindra Kumar Gupta, Virendra Sagar, Dinesh Rastogi, Naresh Roy, Dr Gopal K Gupta.
In the cultural programme ghazal, bhajan and classic songs were presented by Ashutosh, Kalyani and Sangeeta. Kathak dance was presented under the direction of Urmila Sharma and Bharatnatyam under the direction of Dr Saroj Dhingra.
PSCC secretary Navin C Agrawal presented the vote of thanks and said PSCC will extend a helping hand to senior citizens to enforce their right to live with dignity. Further, the council will also advise the government to grant preferences and concessions to senior citizens.
The programme was conducted by Ankita Maheshwari and Dr Ranjana Tripathi
Seeking regularisation, timely payment of salary, Ludhiana MC employees give 3-day ultimatum
Criticising the municipal corporation for its failure to regularise contractual employees and release salary for the month of July, MC employees' union— Municipal Employees' Sangharsh Committee gave a three-day (72 hours) ultimatum to authorities to fulfil their demands or face agitation. The union members gathered at the MC's Zone-D office on Tuesday and handed over a memorandum to MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal.
Scanty rainfall in UP: Keep contingency plan ready, agri minister tells officials
LUCKNOW Agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi directed officials to keep a contingency plan ready to deal with the situation that may worsen, if rain deficit continues in UP even as the government is expected to demand a financial package from the Centre once the exact crop losses suffered by farmers are assessed. “The situation in 60 of the 350 tehsils with scanty rainfall is quite worrisome,” a revenue department official said.
BMC serves notices to eight buildings in Borivali to vacate within 7 days
Mumbai In the wake of a collapse of a four-storey building in Borivali (west) last week, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation last week issued notices to residents of eight buildings in the same ward to vacate their premises within seven days. The BMC disconnected the water and electricity supply of the buildings after serving the notices, but a handful of residents have challenged the BMC notices in the Bombay high court (HC).
Man arrested from West Bengal for murdering wife in June in Bhiwandi
The Narpoli Police arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly murdering his wife. The man first assaulted his wife, Mamani Bibi's and then set her ablaze. The incident occurred two months ago. The accused was on the run and was nabbed from West Bengal on Monday. The accused, identified as Terikul Narim Mulla, was residing in Bhiwandi for two years with his wife, Mamani Bibi. The neighbours who heard her cries for help rushed to save her.
NIC, the latest target of Chinese hackers
Mumbai The National Informatics Centre, a central government agency which provides Information Technology infrastructure to all government agencies, is the latest target of Chinese hackers. A research report by a private cybersecurity agency revealed that the hackers were spoofing NIC portals to steal login credentials of Indian government employees. Since at least 2015, RedAlpha, a hacker group said to be backed by Chinese state actors has consistently registered and weaponised large amounts of domains for use in credential-theft campaigns.
