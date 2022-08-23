PSSC promises help, support to senior citizens at maiden event in Prayagraj

The Prayagraj Senior Citizens Council (PSCC) organised its first event on National Senior Citizens Day at North Central Zone Cultural Centre (NCZCC) auditorium which was inaugurated by justice (retd) Rajes Kumar of Allahabad high court and was chaired by its president Rajiv Maheshwari.

In his address, justice Kumar appealed to all senior citizens to contribute to the welfare of society at large. Referring to Goswami Tulsi Das, he said that it is difficult to get birth as a human being and therefore, now that they have got it, they must justify their life. Now, being senior citizens, come forward to serve the poor, the weak and the downtrodden, he said.

PSCC president Rajiv Maheshwari said, “We plan to render assistance to senior citizens in medical and legal issues. Further, a recreation centre is to be opened wherein they can spend their time to their satisfaction.”

The programme started with the lighting of the lamp by the trustees of PSCC including Satpal Gulati, Dr VK Agrawal, Ravindra Kumar Gupta, Virendra Sagar, Dinesh Rastogi, Naresh Roy, Dr Gopal K Gupta.

In the cultural programme ghazal, bhajan and classic songs were presented by Ashutosh, Kalyani and Sangeeta. Kathak dance was presented under the direction of Urmila Sharma and Bharatnatyam under the direction of Dr Saroj Dhingra.

PSCC secretary Navin C Agrawal presented the vote of thanks and said PSCC will extend a helping hand to senior citizens to enforce their right to live with dignity. Further, the council will also advise the government to grant preferences and concessions to senior citizens.

The programme was conducted by Ankita Maheshwari and Dr Ranjana Tripathi