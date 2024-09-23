Public procurement: ‘Without transparency, there is a risk of corruption, favouritism’

Public procurement is an essential pillar of governance, as it involves the acquisition of goods and services on behalf of the government, assistant professor, Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, New Delhi, Anurag Bahadur Singh, has said. Event underway at IIIT-A in Prayagraj on Monday (HT Photo)

Delivering a talk on Monday, on ‘Vigilance issues in Public Procurement’ at Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad (IIIT-A) at its Jhalwa campus, Singh highlighted the importance of vigilance in public procurement to ensure transparency, accountability, and efficiency in the process.

He emphasised that vigilance issues in public procurement can lead to corruption, favouritism, and inefficiency, ultimately affecting the overall development and progress of the country.

One of the key vigilance issues in public procurement highlighted by Singh was lack of transparency in the process. He emphasised the need for clear guidelines and regulations to ensure that all procurement activities are conducted in a transparent manner.

Without transparency, there is a risk of corruption and favouritism, as suppliers may be selected based on personal relationships rather than merit, he held.

Prof Mukul Sharad Sutaone, director, IIIT-A, stressed the importance of having proper checks and balances in place to prevent such practices and uphold the integrity of the procurement process. He said that all individuals involved in the procurement process should be held accountable for their actions and decisions. This includes government officials, procurement officers, and suppliers.

In addition to transparency and accountability, he also emphasised the importance of efficiency in public procurement. He highlighted that delays and inefficiencies in the procurement process not only waste valuable resources but also create opportunities for corruption and mismanagement.

Chief vigilance officer (part time) of IIIT-A, Rajat Kumar Singh, said that the need for continuous training and development programmes to enhance the skills and knowledge of procurement officers and government officials involved in the process. Proper training can help individuals understand the importance of vigilance in public procurement and equip them with the necessary tools to identify and prevent corruption.