‘Pune Animals’ display a humane touch to keep canines fed in Sahakar nagar

PUNE The pandemic has not only prompted people to come forward and serve food to those unable to make ends’ meet; it has also brought together a bunch of like-minded youngsters to start a kitchen for the street dogs in and around Sahakar nagar.

Volunteer Aniket Satav who has been feeding street dogs for the past two years said, “It all began during the second lockdown when my friends joined the initiative and we formed the group ‘Pune Animals’. During the lockdown and even now, the condition of these canines has worsened as there are less people out on the streets and these dogs don’t get food easily.”

Volunteers of ‘Pune Animals’ ensure that street dogs in and around Sahakar nagar are fed chicken and rice every night. Not only do the volunteers take care of the animals’ food, they also regularly sterilise and vaccinate them. According to Satav, the group also helps keep the canine population in check. With increasing awareness, many people are coming forward to support the cause, he said. “It is a self-funded group where people donate on their own. Everyone is devoted to the cause and participates happily,” he added.

Aishwarya Abhyankar who has been feeding street dogs for the last 20 years said, “The group is doing a really good job. Even during the monsoon, they are visiting different areas and feeding the dogs there. Anyone can join the group and feed street canines. They only need to love animals.”

However, new members are hand-held by senior volunteers for a few days before they are able to do the job on their own. The good news is 90% of the people have been supportive of the group and its activities.

“Volunteers might face objections in some areas. However, no one can stop volunteers from feeding the dogs. Of course, there are people who hate animals in several housing societies,” said Abhyankar.