IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Pune biz sectors hard hit by Covid restrictions brace for another loss-making run
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pune biz sectors hard hit by Covid restrictions brace for another loss-making run

PUNE The Pune district and city administrations announced the extension of Covid restrictions till March 14
READ FULL STORY
By Manasi Deshpande
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:58 PM IST

PUNE The Pune district and city administrations announced the extension of Covid restrictions till March 14. Schools, colleges and coaching classes have been ordered to stay shut till March 14. There will be limited movement from 11 pm-6 am, and restaurants and bars will continue to shut at 11 pm. The district administration had initially imposed these restrictions on February 21, now extended till March 14.

The businesses related to sectors on which the restrictions have been imposed, are once again facing an economic downturn. State and national-level public service competitive exams are scheduled for the upcoming months.The Preliminary examination conducted by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission is scheduled for March 14.

After receiving permission to reopen coaching centres for competitive examinations, outstation students began returning to the city.

“Private coaching classes were allowed to reopen from January 12. The Maharashtra Public Service Commission announced its revised dates for state civil service prelim examination around this time and we scheduled the batches from February 1. Now coaching centres have been closed again. How are we supposed to sustain the losses? Even when coaching centres were not open, we had to pay rent,” said Ranjan Kolambe, director, Bhagirath Academy.

“Our scheduled batches and the planning has been disrupted because of this order. Our students are grown-ups and they can follow all the Covid protocols. We should get permission to operate. While coming back into the city after lockdown, the MPSC aspirants had to invest in hostels/rooms, mess and coaching classes. This decision is putting them in loss academically and financially,” siad Dnyaneshwar Patil, director, Gurukul Prabodhini.

According to coaching class administrators, online coaching is not feasible for competitive examinations. “Our students are from rural areas. Online coaching for all the students is not feasible. There are several topics which have to be explained personally,” said Nagesh Gavhane, administrative officer, The Unique Academy.

Following the Covid outbreak in Amravati and Akola districts and the closing of colleges in Pune district, daily passenger numbers on the Vidarbha route have decreased.

Bus commuters on the wane

“The passenger traffic to Vidarbha has drastically reduced. Passenger traffic to Amravati and Akola has reduced by 30-40 per cent in the last eight days since curfew began in Amravati. Now the curfew has been extended. There are no signs of revival in the near future,” said Prasanna Patwardhan, chairman and managing director, Prasanna Purple, and president, Bus & Car Operators Confederation of India (Boci).

“People are not sure about travelling on long routes. Though an official lockdown has not been declared, It will take a long time to revive this industry,” said Kiran Desai, secretary, Pune Bus Owner Association.

Last order, please

Hoteliers are also claiming that the restriction of 11 pm closing time has been a major setback to their business. “Because of the 11pm closing time, we cannot take customers after 10 pm. Currently, the situation is that we are not getting customers after 9.30 pm. The main business of bars, permit rooms and family restaurants is at night. As restaurants were allowed to be functional, we had called back our workers. Now how we are supposed to pay salaries. Business is only 30-40 per cent of the usual intake,” said Ganesh Shetty, president, Pune restaurant and hoteliers association.

Theatre lockout

The night curfew has had an impact on the theatre industry as well. Producers have had to cancel shows scheduled after 9 pm. Many cultural programme organisers have postponed events.

Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao emphasised on the necessity of the restrictions and mentioned that these are not harsh norms as compared to last year.

Restrictions based on “sound scientific knowledge”

“Mandais and markets are open. These are not harsh restrictions if we compare it to last year,” Saurabh Rao said.

Rao said that the restrictions are not irrational and there is in fact a scientific study done by Tata Consultancy Services and Indian Institute of Science Education and Research on the correlation between the restrictions and the number of positive cases.

“The aim of this report is to reduce the positive cases with minimum hardships (that are restrictions). The predictions of these institutions of positive case numbers were almost accurate for the months of December, January and February. Now the administration has a year of experience. I don’t want to impose any restrictions unscientifically. Whatever recommendations we make regarding restrictions to the guardian minister have to be based on sound scientific knowledge,” Rao said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Gadkari wants MCCIA to replicate Nagpur’s pvt metro model in Pune

By Salil Urunkar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:14 PM IST
PUNE Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, and MSMEs, has asked the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), to create a vision document for Pune
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Panel initiates probe into Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan scheme

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:01 PM IST
PUNE A four-member panel set up by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to probe alleged irregularities in the Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan (JSA), a flagship water conservation scheme by the Devendra Fadnavis government, will hear complaints on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
A doctor checking a patient with chest congestion in Patiala. (HT PHOTO)
A doctor checking a patient with chest congestion in Patiala. (HT PHOTO)
others

Rising air pollution led to 41,090 deaths in Punjab in 2019: Report

By Gagandeep Jassowal
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:51 PM IST
The report, which was released on Saturday, stated that 1.67 million Indians died due to air pollution in 2019 as per the Global Burden of Disease Study 2019 on health and economic impact of air pollution in the states of India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The SC order said that all mining activities in these areas will be suspended till statutory provisions for restoration and reclamation are complied with, particularly in cases where pits or quarries have been left abandoned. (HT archive)
The SC order said that all mining activities in these areas will be suspended till statutory provisions for restoration and reclamation are complied with, particularly in cases where pits or quarries have been left abandoned. (HT archive)
others

Haryana seeks SC approval to restart mining in Gurugram, Faridabad Aravallis

By Jayashree Nandi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:44 PM IST
Restarting mining in the Aravallis, one of the oldest fold mountain ranges, will have massive environmental implications for groundwater recharge, biodiversity and wildlife
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Monday musings: Tragic case of a woman, a minister and the Pune Police

By Yogesh Joshi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:37 PM IST
Maharashtra’s politics surrounding the death by suicide of 23-year-old woman and her association with minister Sanjay Rathod, finally culminated with his resignation on Sunday, a day before Maharashtra’s budget session is to begin
READ FULL STORY
Close
Distraught family members of Akash Mehra who succumbed to his injuries at a Srinagar hospital on Sunday. (ANI)
Distraught family members of Akash Mehra who succumbed to his injuries at a Srinagar hospital on Sunday. (ANI)
others

Eatery owner’s son succumbs to injuries days after attack

By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:33 AM IST
Had suffered bullet injuries on his chest in the Feb 17 attack in Srinagar by militants; was on ventilator support
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker collects a nasal sample from a man for Covid-19 test in Jammu (PTI)
A health worker collects a nasal sample from a man for Covid-19 test in Jammu (PTI)
others

‘67% health, 59% frontline workers vaccinated in JK’

By Ashiq Hussain, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:29 AM IST
Gauba is said to have told officials of all states and union territories to expedite vaccination of priority groups and closely monitor the trajectory of Covid infections to prevent a surge in cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah (AP)
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah (AP)
others

Congress must unite to defeat ‘divisive’ forces: Farooq Abdullah

By HT Correspondent, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:25 AM IST
Senior Congress leaders Kapil Sibal and Anand Sharma on Saturday had stated that Congress party was “getting weaker”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Gulam Nabi Azad inaugurates 'Sarwari Kasana Hall' at Gujjar Charitable trust in Jammu on Sunday. (ANI)
Congress leader Gulam Nabi Azad inaugurates 'Sarwari Kasana Hall' at Gujjar Charitable trust in Jammu on Sunday. (ANI)
others

Azad heaps praise on PM for remaining connected to his roots

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:19 AM IST
On February 9, the PM had given an emotional farewell speech to Azad when the latter had retired from the Rajya Sabha.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Veteran BJP leader Shanta Kumar
Veteran BJP leader Shanta Kumar
others

Had thought of quitting saffron party after being asked to step down for exposing corruption: Shanta

By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:04 AM IST
While the common belief was that Shanta Kumar had been removed as Union minister of rural development in 2003 for speaking up against the 2002 Godhra riots and the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi, the former’s memoir titled “Nij Path Ka Avichal Panthi” paints a different picture.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Villagers protest on Fazilka-Abohar road in Fazilka on Sunday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
Villagers protest on Fazilka-Abohar road in Fazilka on Sunday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
others

Fazilka villagers oppose setting up of distillery, continue to block NH-7

By Vishal Joshi, Bathinda
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:46 AM IST
A complete blockade of the National Highway-7 by villagers in Fazilka in protest against the setting up of a distillery by a politically influential family at Hiran Wali village entered 14th day on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
To get free vaccines at public vaccination centres, citizens can directly visit them between 12pm and 5pm. (HT File)
To get free vaccines at public vaccination centres, citizens can directly visit them between 12pm and 5pm. (HT File)
others

Phase-3 of Covid-19 vax: Mumbai civic body selects 8 centres for Day 1

By Rupsa Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:22 AM IST
To get the shots at private hospitals, citizens have to register on the Co-WIN app, which will be open from 9am on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
The project will come up near Shivaji Park, Dadar. (HT File)
The project will come up near Shivaji Park, Dadar. (HT File)
others

Maharashtra cabinet nod for revised cost of 400cr for Thackeray memorial

By Mehul R Thakkar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:12 AM IST
The Maharashtra cabinet on Sunday approved the revised estimate for the construction of proposed memorial of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray
READ FULL STORY
Close
Of the 127 buildings that have currently been sealed in Mumbai, S ward (Bhandup, Powai and Vikhroli) houses the highest (18) number of structures. (HT File)
Of the 127 buildings that have currently been sealed in Mumbai, S ward (Bhandup, Powai and Vikhroli) houses the highest (18) number of structures. (HT File)
others

Covid-19: Mumbai civic body asks Bhandup, Powai societies to ban gatherings

By Mehul R Thakkar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:44 AM IST
According to BMC’s data, S ward, under which Vikhroli, Bhandup and Powai are located, has eight of the 12 active containment zones in the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police are yet to get clues as to the reason behind the murder of the 70-year-old woman. (Rishikesh Chaudhary/HT Photo)
Police are yet to get clues as to the reason behind the murder of the 70-year-old woman. (Rishikesh Chaudhary/HT Photo)
others

70-year-old woman’s throat slit at her Kalyan apartment

By Sajana Nambiar, Kalyan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:21 AM IST
A 70-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by an unknown person who slit her throat late Saturday evening
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP