Pune dist reports 1,484 new Covid cases, 4 deaths in 24 hours
PUNE The Pune district reported 1,484 new Covid cases and four deaths in 24 hours on Saturday, according to the state health department.
This takes the progressive count to 4.08 lakh out of which 3.86 lakh have recovered and 8,105 were declared dead. Currently, 13,692 are active cases who are currently undergoing treatment in the hospital or are in home isolation.
The city reported 743 new cases taking the progressive count to 208,479 and the death toll stood at 4,574 as one death was reported on Saturday.
Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 340 new virus cases which took the progressive count to 101,847 and the death toll stood at 1,329 with one death reported in 24 hours.
Pune rural reported 401 new cases with the progressive count at 97,910 while the death toll stood at 2,153, as two deaths were reported.
On Saturday, 3,648 patients were discharged taking the count to 20.20 lakh after full recovery. The recovery rate in the state is 94.14%. Also, 8,623 new cases were reported in the state today taking the final count to 21.46 lakh.
Meanwhile, 51 new Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state on Saturday which took the death toll to 53,296. The Case fatality rate is the state is 2.43%. Out of 1,61,99,818 laboratory samples 21,46,777 have been tested positive (13.25%) for Covid-19 until Saturday.
Currently, 3,34,102 people are in home quarantine and 3,084 people are in institutional quarantine.
