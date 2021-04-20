Pune district reports 10,000 fresh Covid-19 cases and 31 deaths

PUNE Pune district reported 10,000 fresh Covid-19 cases and 31 deaths in 24 hours, as reported by the state health department. The progressive count of the district went up to 0.745 million cases, of which 0.619 million have recovered. The death toll stands at 8,910 and 1,17,521 is the active case number. Also 37,115 beneficiaries got vaccinated on Tuesday at 431 session sites.

Pune rural reported 2,685 new cases, taking the final count to 1,74,917. Three more deaths took the toll to 2,344. Pune city reported 5,218 new cases taking the total number up to 3,87,181. With 21 more deaths, the death toll went up to 5,062. PCMC reported 2,543 new cases, which puts the count at 1,83,726. With seven more deaths the toll went up to 1,449.

Pune district saw 37,000 vaccinations, of which 13,359 were from Pune rural, Pune city saw 15,679 vaccinations and PCMC saw 8,077 vaccinations. Of the 37,115 vaccinations, 29,847 were given Covishield and 7,268 were given Covaxin.