Pune district reports 457 new cases, 4 deaths
The district reported 457 new cases of Covid-19 and four deaths on Saturday, according to the state health department.
The district has reported a total of 3,81,661 Covid cases out of this, 3,57,882 patients have recovered, 7,855 were reported dead and 15,887 are active cases.
Two deaths were reported in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and two in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).
PMC has so far reported 1,95,498 Covid cases and 4,452 deaths, while PCMC has reported 95,591 cases and a total of 1,297 deaths due to the virus.
Pune rural has reported 90,572 total cases and 2,106 deaths due to Covid-19.
As per the state health department, 3,039 patients were discharged on Saturday in Maharashtra taking the total to 18,84,127 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 94.79%.
Across Maharashtra, 2,910 new cases of Covid were diagnosed and 52 Covid-19 deaths were reported. The Case fatality rate in the state is 2.54%.
The department stated out of 1,37,43,486 laboratory samples, 19,87,678 have been tested positive till Saturday.
Currently, 2,24,705 people are in home quarantine and 2,037 people are in institutional quarantine.
