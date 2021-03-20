Pune district reports 5,591 new Covid cases in 24 hours

PUNE The district, on Saturday, reported 5,591 new Covid cases in last 24 hours, as per the state health department.

The progressive count of the district now stands at 4.65 lakh out of which 4.18 lakh have recovered, 8,219 have been reported dead and over 38,000 are active cases who are undergoing treatment in hospitals or are in home isolation.

Pune city reported 3,200 new cases which took the progressive count to 2.39 lakh and one new death was reported which took the count to 4,643.

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 1,468 new cases which took the count to 1.16 lakh cases and with one more death the toll stood at 1,347.

Pune rural reported 923 new cases which took the count to 1.09 cases and with one more death the death toll stood at 2,180.

The district also saw 28,850 beneficiaries who got the vaccine, including both Covishield and Covaxin on Saturday. Out of this 16,719 were beneficiaries under phase two, senior citizens and those with comorbidities.

The administration is also vaccinating phase two beneficiaries with Covishield. Out of the total beneficiaries, only 6,115 got Covaxin and 22,735 have got Covishield.

Not a single adverse effect following immunisation (AEFI) was reported on Saturday.

.