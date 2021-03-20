IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Pune district reports 5,591 new Covid cases in 24 hours
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pune district reports 5,591 new Covid cases in 24 hours

PUNE The district, on Saturday, reported 5,591 new Covid cases in last 24 hours, as per the state health department
READ FULL STORY
By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 10:34 PM IST

PUNE The district, on Saturday, reported 5,591 new Covid cases in last 24 hours, as per the state health department.

The progressive count of the district now stands at 4.65 lakh out of which 4.18 lakh have recovered, 8,219 have been reported dead and over 38,000 are active cases who are undergoing treatment in hospitals or are in home isolation.

Pune city reported 3,200 new cases which took the progressive count to 2.39 lakh and one new death was reported which took the count to 4,643.

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 1,468 new cases which took the count to 1.16 lakh cases and with one more death the toll stood at 1,347.

Pune rural reported 923 new cases which took the count to 1.09 cases and with one more death the death toll stood at 2,180.

The district also saw 28,850 beneficiaries who got the vaccine, including both Covishield and Covaxin on Saturday. Out of this 16,719 were beneficiaries under phase two, senior citizens and those with comorbidities.

The administration is also vaccinating phase two beneficiaries with Covishield. Out of the total beneficiaries, only 6,115 got Covaxin and 22,735 have got Covishield.

Not a single adverse effect following immunisation (AEFI) was reported on Saturday.

.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
HT Image
HT Image
others

Second Covid wave could be severe, warn experts

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 10:07 PM IST
PUNE As Pune continues to report as many new Covid cases as it did during the first wave, city experts say that the ongoing wave could be more severe than the first one
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

560 super-spreaders test positive in rural Pune under special drive

By Manasi Deshpande
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:25 PM IST
PUNE Amid the surge in Covid cases Pune Zilla Parishad (ZP) has undertaken a drive to identify the super-spreaders in rural areas and more than 1
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pune district’s vaccine wastage higher than state average

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 08:44 PM IST
PUNE The district which is on the verge of Covid-19 vaccine shortage is reporting about eight per cent of vaccine wastage which is more than the state’s average at 5
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chandigarh, India March 18, 2021: A health worker collects swab samples of school staff to for Covid-19 test at Bapudham Government Middle School Sector 26 in Chandigarh on Wednesday, March 18, 2021.Photo by Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times.
Chandigarh, India March 18, 2021: A health worker collects swab samples of school staff to for Covid-19 test at Bapudham Government Middle School Sector 26 in Chandigarh on Wednesday, March 18, 2021.Photo by Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times.
others

J-K administration ropes in religious leaders to speed up Covid-19 vaccination

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 06:14 PM IST
Officials said more than 4.5 lakh people have been inoculated in the Union territory, including more than 77 per cent of frontline workers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Thakur said that officials of the Consulate are in Jizan to expedite the repatriation process. (Representational image) (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Thakur said that officials of the Consulate are in Jizan to expedite the repatriation process. (Representational image) (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Body of Una man who was wrongly buried in Saudi to be exhumed, repatriated: HP CM

By Gaurav Bisht, Shimla
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 05:56 PM IST
The man had been working as a truck driver and had died of natural causes at the Baish Hospital of Jizan, Saudi Arabia, on January 24. His body was buried in the country as per Islamic customs due to a translation error.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dadri resident Rahul Kumar‘s brother Binder, alias Bijender, was killed in a fake encounter with a Rohtak special task force at Mahendergarh Chowk in Dadri on February 7. (Representative image)
Dadri resident Rahul Kumar‘s brother Binder, alias Bijender, was killed in a fake encounter with a Rohtak special task force at Mahendergarh Chowk in Dadri on February 7. (Representative image)
others

4 Dadri cops suspended, two terminated for torturing man

By Sunil Rahar
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 04:36 PM IST
Bhiwani crime branch investigating death of victim’s brother in fake encounter for which four cops of Rohtak STF have already been suspended
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hiran, a 48-year-old auto spare parts businessman, was likely murdered and his body washed up ashore at a creek in Thane district on March 5. (HT File)
Hiran, a 48-year-old auto spare parts businessman, was likely murdered and his body washed up ashore at a creek in Thane district on March 5. (HT File)
others

Ex-cop Sachin Vaze, Mansukh Hiran met on Feb 17: ATS officer

By Manish K Pathak
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:40 AM IST
CCTV footage shows that arrested police officer Sachin Vaze and deceased businessman Mansukh Hiran had met on February 17, the day before Hiran reported a Scorpio in his possession stolen, a Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad official told news agency PTI on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Friday, the NIA moved the special court seeking direction to the lawyer of Vaze to remain present at the time of Vaze’s questioning. (HT FILE)
On Friday, the NIA moved the special court seeking direction to the lawyer of Vaze to remain present at the time of Vaze’s questioning. (HT FILE)
others

Thane trader’s death: Sachin Vaze’s bail hearing adjourned till Mar 30

By Faisal Tandel and Charul Shah
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:27 AM IST
Seeking Vaze’s custody from the NIA, the ATS told the court that they wished to interrogate Vaze over his whereabouts the night of March 4, when Hiran went missing
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis appointed a cop to spy on his ministers: NCP
Ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis appointed a cop to spy on his ministers: NCP
others

Ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis appointed a cop to spy on his ministers: NCP

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:23 AM IST
BJP’s Ghatkopar legislator Ram Kadam hit back at NCP and asked if the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government had appointed officers to commit terror acts and seek extortion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TAAI also asked Air India to allow agents to book Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) flights. (HT File)
TAAI also asked Air India to allow agents to book Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) flights. (HT File)
others

Address concerns on bookings, refunds: Country’s largest tourism body to Air India

By Neha LM Tripathi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:22 AM IST
According to the association, it is “inappropriate” to sell the tickets of VBM flights only on the airline’s website
READ FULL STORY
Close
In its budget document for the year 2021-22, the civic body is completely banking on the government grants for development purposes as it is expected to spend <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>32 crore from its own kitty. (HT file photo)
In its budget document for the year 2021-22, the civic body is completely banking on the government grants for development purposes as it is expected to spend 32 crore from its own kitty. (HT file photo)
others

Patiala MC likely to get 590 crore for completing development projects

By Navrajdeep Singh, Patiala
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:19 AM IST
With the Punjab assembly elections scheduled for next year, Patiala municipal corporation (MC) is likely to receive huge chunk of funds to the tune of 590 crore for completion of development projects at the chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s home bastion
READ FULL STORY
Close
The exam was held between February 6 and 14. (HT File)
The exam was held between February 6 and 14. (HT File)
others

GATE results out, 17.82% candidates qualify

By Shreya Bhandary
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:17 AM IST
The Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) late on Friday announced results for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE), held between February 6 and 14
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sachin Vaze is in NIA custody for his alleged role in the explosives found in a car outside Mukesh Ambani’s home. (HT File)
Sachin Vaze is in NIA custody for his alleged role in the explosives found in a car outside Mukesh Ambani’s home. (HT File)
others

‘Ex-Mumbai Police cop Sachin Vaze was charge sheeted in 25-L extortion case’

By Ram Parmar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:10 AM IST
During his suspension period in the alleged custodial killing of Khwaja Yunus, Vaze had helped two extortionists to destroy evidence in the case, claimed DCP from MBVV commissionerate
READ FULL STORY
Close
FIR has been registered against 12 persons. (Representational picture)
FIR has been registered against 12 persons. (Representational picture)
others

SGPC member Kuldeep Tohra loses 1.5 crore to scamsters

By HT Correspondent, Patiala
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:01 AM IST
AFIR registered against 12 personsccused duped Kuldeep and her husband on the pretext of transferring shares in her account
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police vehicles had started making announcements in the evening, informing shopkeepers and restaurant owners about the curfew starting at 9pm. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Police vehicles had started making announcements in the evening, informing shopkeepers and restaurant owners about the curfew starting at 9pm. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
others

Extended night curfew: Ludhiana police remain on toes to empty streets by 9pm

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:02 AM IST
Amid the rising cases, the state government had extended the night curfew by two hours with immediate effect on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP