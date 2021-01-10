Pune district reports 635 new Covid-19 cases, 7 deaths

PUNE The district reported 635 new Covid-19 cases and seven deaths in 24 hours, according to the state health department on Sunday.

The total Covid-19 cases now stand at 3.78 lakh of which 3.55 lakh have recovered, 7,865 have been reported dead and 14, 726 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or in home isolation.

The city, meanwhile, reported 275 new cases taking the total cases to 194,059 and four deaths which took the death toll to 4,439, while Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 176 new cases taking the total cases to 94,877 while two deaths which took the death toll to 1,290. Pune rural reported 184 new cases which took the total cases to 89,603 while one death which took the death toll to 2,099.

The department reported that 2,302 patients were discharged on Sunday taking the final count of such cases to over 18.63 lakh. The recovery rate in the state is 94.65 per cent. Also, 3,558 new cases were reported in the state taking the total to over 19.69 lakh. Besides, 34 Covid-19 deaths were reported taking the death toll to 51,233. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.54 per cent.