Pune district reports 961 new Covid-19 cases and 11 deaths in 24 hours

PUNE Pune district, on Tuesday, reported 961 new Covid-19 cases and 11 deaths in 24 hours.

This takes the progressive count to 1.084 million, of which 1.050 million have recovered.

The death toll stands at 18,666 deaths and 15,344 are active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment or in home isolation. Pune also saw 56,266 vaccinations on the day.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 549 new Covid-19 cases which takes the progressive count to 325,529. With five deaths reported the death toll went up to 6,191.

Pune city reported 222 new Covid-19 cases, which takes the progressive count to 502,758. With two deaths reported on Tuesday, the toll stands at 8,871. PCMC reported 190 new Covid-19 cases, with which the progressive count went up to 256,536. With four more deaths reported the toll stands at 3,333.

Pune also saw 56,266 vaccinations on the day as per the CoWin dashboard on Tuesday. Totally 6,033,813 vaccines have been administered, including 4,550,309 first dose and 1,483,504 second doses. A total of 473 vaccination sites conducted vaccinations on the day, of which 330 were government sites and 143 private.