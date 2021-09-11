Pune ghat areas on orange alert due to heavy rain forecast

PUNE Rainfall deficiency in Pune city has reduced thanks to the ongoing active monsoon over the state. Pune city experienced a deficiency of 62.5 mm rainfall till September 3. However, the deficiency was reduced to 26.1 mm on September 10.

On Saturday, Pune city reported a rainfall of 5.7 mm along with cloudy weather.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department of IMD Pune said that ghat areas around Pune may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall till September 13.

“We have issued an orange alert for ghat areas around Pune. These areas are likely to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next few days. Whereas, Pune city areas are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall during this time,” said Kashyapi.

“As a result of the low pressure area and its west-northwestward movement and further intensification, lower level westerlies are very likely to strengthen along the west coast till September 16,” said Kashyapi.

He added that as a result of active monsoon and various weather systems aiding it, sub-divisions in Maharashtra is also likely to receive heavy rainfall.

“Central Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa and Vidarbha have an orange alert which means that many places may report heavy to very heavy rainfall till September 13. It is also very likely that many areas in Konkan and Goa and Central Maharashtra, which includes Pune, may receive very heavy rainfall. During this time, some places in Marathwada are also likely to witness isolated heavy rainfall,” said Kashyapi.