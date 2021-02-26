Pune International Film Festival rescheduled due to Covid; now to be held from March 11-18
PUNE The Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) organised by the Pune Film Foundation and the Government of Maharashtra has been rescheduled amid the current Covid situation. Now, the festival will be held from March 11 to 18.
PIFF is one of the major attractions for filmlovers and many renowned personalities visit the city during the festival.
Jabbar Patel, festival director, said, “Earlier PIFF was scheduled to start from March 4 this year. This year the festival will be organised in theatres and certain part of it would also be made available through an online platform. There is no change in the format, only the dates have been changed.”
Patel said, “As per the guidelines set by the state government, it will take place with 50 per cent capacity in each designated theatre. This year the festival will be held at seven screens at venues like PVR on Senapati Bapat road, Inox, Camp and the National Film Archive of India (NFAI) on Law College road.”
