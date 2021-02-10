Pune metro car shed land acquisition work in final stage, PMRDA to start work soon
PUNE Land acquisition for the Pune metro car shed is in its final stage and the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) is expected to start work there soon.
Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh said, “Land acquisition work is in the final stage. All the stakeholders have agreed to hand over the land. Very soon the land will be get officially acquired and used for the metro line between Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar.”
PMRDA metropolitan commissioner Suhas Diwase said, “Land acquisition work is carried out by the district collector and we are hoping that the land will be soon available for the metro.”
A source from PMRDA, on condition of anonymity, said, “The Pimpri-Chinchwad police had already given permission for barricades in the Hinjewadi area, to start the metro ground work. Very soon citizens would be able to see the work on the ground.”
PMRDA is building the Metro line number three which is in between Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar.
PMRDA is building the metro on a PPP (public private partnership) model. Instead of money, PMRDA and the state government is handing over land to the contractor for development. The Central government will bear the viability gap funding.
The PMRDA metro’s casting shed work is already in progress.
Once the land acquisition work happens, PMRDA will be able to start the car-shed work.
