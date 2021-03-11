Elgar Parishad speech: Pune police record statement of Sharjeel Usmani

PUNE More than a month after a case registered against Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) alumnus Sharjeel Usmani at Swargate police station over “objectionable comments” during a speech at the recently held Elgar Parishad conclave, Pune police recorded his statement on Wednesday.

Usmani had visited Swargate police station, where the case is registered against him for his alleged objectionable comments, and his statement was recorded, said officials.

“He came to the police station on Wednesday and his statement in connection with the case was recorded,” said DCP Sagar Patil.

He however refused to elaborate on the statement citing that the statement is a part of an ongoing investigation.

A case under section 153 (A) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) (promoting enmity between different groups on the ground religion, and others) was registered against his speech during the Elgar Parishad conclave that took place in the city on January 30 this year.

The gathering was also addressed by writer Arundhati Roy, Justice (retd) BG Kolse Patil and former IPS official S M Mushrif, among others.

Pradip Gavade, a local leader of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, BJP’s youth wing, had filed a complaint with Swargate police station against Usmani.