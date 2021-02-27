IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Pune woman’s suicide: Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Rathod could be on his way out
Shiv Sena leader and state minister Sanjay Rathod. (HT FILE)
Shiv Sena leader and state minister Sanjay Rathod. (HT FILE)
others

Pune woman’s suicide: Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Rathod could be on his way out

A senior Shiv Sena functionary said that chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray has made up his mind to take action against Rathod and an announcement on his resignation could be made before the budget session of the state legislature that begins on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
By Shailesh Gaikwad and Tanushree Venkatraman
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:43 PM IST

Mumbai Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Rathod, who is facing allegations in a suicide case, could be on his way out.

A senior Shiv Sena functionary said that chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray has made up his mind to take action against Rathod and an announcement on his resignation could be made before the budget session of the state legislature that begins on Monday.

“CM is likely to ask Rathod to step down pending an inquiry into the case. Though several Sena ministers are of the opinion that Rathod shouldn’t be dropped till the ongoing police probe is completed, Thackeray wants his scalp as the issue has become a major embarrassment for him as well as MVA (Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi) government,” the leader said, adding, “he is also irked with the show of strength put up by Rathod on Tuesday.”

Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified the attack on the government over the issue. State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Saturday announced that party legislators will not allow the functioning of the budget session in Mumbai.

“If Rathod is not asked to resign before Monday and if Thackeray does not come clear on this case, we will not let the legislature function,” Patil said while addressing media persons.

Shiv Sena Member of Parliament (MP) Sanjay Raut on Saturday had indicated that Rathod could be on his way out.

“He [Thackeray] has not shut his eyes. CM is watching what is happening and he will take the right decision at an appropriate time. The victim’s family will get justice,” said Raut.

Rathod, who handles the forest portfolio in Thackeray’s cabinet, is linked to the February 8 suicide case of a 23-year-old Pune woman. BJP alleged that the woman was in a relationship with Rathod and he should be booked in the case. Several audio clips related to the woman have gone viral in the past few days. BJP has alleged that one of the persons in an audio clip is Rathod. The minister has insisted that he is not guilty and that the truth would come out during the police investigation.

BJP leader Chitra Wagh on Saturday questioned Thackeray over his silence on the issue.

“You would have torn him apart had you not been on the CM’s chair. I heard there is pressure on you to not sack Rathod,” alleged Wagh, adding that MVA parties (Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress) were shielding a minister who should be booked in the case.

While addressing a press conference, Wagh alleged that the case is not being investigated thoroughly. She further said that the Maharashtra government is shielding Rathod.

“Despite substantial proof against him [Rathod], no action has been taken against him. In fact, the police have not even registered a first information report in this case. There are 45 missed calls in Rathod’s name on the victim’s phone,” Wagh said.

On Tuesday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had met Thackeray over the issue. According to party insiders, Pawar advised Thackeray to drop Rathod, as the issue was damaging the reputation of MVA government. However, Thackeray was hesitant to do so as several Sena ministers had opposed action against Rathod. They pointed out that NCP had not sacked party minister Dhananjay Munde when he was accused of rape by the sister of a woman he was in a relationship with. Munde, the social justice minister in Thackeray’s cabinet, ducked the action against him as the woman later retracted her statement.

“The ministers also pointed out that none of BJP ministers, except Eknath Khadse, were sacked, even though serious allegations were made against them during BJP-led government in the state between 2014 and 2019,” said a top Sena leader.

However, the details of the case that are now in public domain have already become embarrassing for the MVA and Thackeray is under tremendous pressure to drop Rathod, he added.

After his name cropped up in the case, Rathod made it further difficult for his party. He went missing and then resurfaced after 15 days on Tuesday at a place of religious significance for his community at Washim in Vidarbha region. His supporters staged a show of strength with hundreds of people from his Banjara community came to extend their support for him, in violation of Covid-19 social distancing norms.

This irked Thackeray, who directed chief secretary Sanjay Kumar to conduct a probe through local administration and fix the responsibility on the guilty.

“CM is unhappy over the violation of Covid-19 norms in the current situation. He will take action,”Raut said.

Meanwhile, activists of BJP’s women’s wing staged demonstrations across the state, demanding action against Rathod. According to Patil, agitations were held at 100 places in the state and they would continue till Rathod is sacked and case is filed against him. The party’s youth wing will stage protests on March 3, followed by demonstrations by the other backward classes (OBC) cell, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pune dist reports 1,484 new Covid cases, 4 deaths in 24 hours

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:40 PM IST
PUNE The Pune district reported 1,484 new Covid cases and four deaths in 24 hours on Saturday, according to the state health department
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Covid restrictions likely to continue in Pune district

By Manasi Deshpande
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:28 PM IST
PUNE As the Covid cases continue to rise in the district, Saurabh Rao, Pune divisional commissioner, has hinted at extending the existing restrictions
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

80 illegal structures razed in anti-encroachment drive in Kothrud

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:27 PM IST
PUNE An anti-encroachment drive was carried out by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) at Sagar Colony in Kothrud, on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

42 sites in Pune city shortlisted for free Covid vaccine shots

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:15 PM IST
PUNE The administration has begun preparation to add more vaccination sites, crowd management, adverse effects following immunization (AEFI) management and also check internet connectivity as the government hospitals, private health facilities gear up to give jabs to senior citizens and 45-years and above with comorbidities from next month
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

12% of healthcare workers have got second dose of Covid vaccine in Pune dist

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:26 PM IST
PUNE The district administration is now racing against time as the central government begins to vaccinate the general population
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Worker dies in accident at Ludhiana factory, owner booked for negligence

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 05:16 PM IST
The owner of a forging factory was booked after a worker died following a mishap on the unit’s premises on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab Technical University, Kapurthala. (HT PHOTO)
Punjab Technical University, Kapurthala. (HT PHOTO)
others

At least 42 students of PTU fall sick after eating mess food; hospitalised

By HT Correspondent, Jalandhar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:28 AM IST
While the students undergoing treatment at the hospital stated that at least 80 students had consumed the food at the mess and suffered food poisoning, PTU registrar Sandeep Kazal said that 28 students were hospitalised. He added that there may be more students who got treated, but only 28 were admitted to the hospital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cotton lying in a grain market of Bathinda in December 2020. (HT FILE)
Cotton lying in a grain market of Bathinda in December 2020. (HT FILE)
others

CCI steps aside in Punjab as private players buy cotton above MSP

By Vishal Joshi, Bathinda
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:17 AM IST
Private players are paying upto 6, 240/quintal, which is 515 above the MSP for the cash crop; CCI enters the market when rates are below the MSP and the central agency pays cotton growers after meeting the prescribed norms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The petitioner has claimed that Raut has repeatedly threatened her and also got her phone tapped and kept track of her movements by making guards of security agencies and the police to follow her. (HT File)
The petitioner has claimed that Raut has repeatedly threatened her and also got her phone tapped and kept track of her movements by making guards of security agencies and the police to follow her. (HT File)
others

Mumbai doctor moves HC seeking FIR against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

By K A Y Dodhiya
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:12 AM IST
A Kalina-based doctor has filed a petition in the Bombay high court (HC) seeking directions to Mumbai Police to probe three complaints lodged by her in 2013 and 2018 against unknown persons
READ FULL STORY
Close
A court in Thane has remanded the accused to two-day police custody. (Photo for representation)
A court in Thane has remanded the accused to two-day police custody. (Photo for representation)
others

Agent held for issuing fake Covid-19 report to job seeker near Mumbai

By Ram Parmar
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:16 AM IST
As the complainant had not undergone an antigen or reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test, he found something amiss and approached the police in Mira Road
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health workers participate in a Covid-19 awareness campaign at Dharavi, on Friday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
Health workers participate in a Covid-19 awareness campaign at Dharavi, on Friday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
others

Cases rise, but Mumbai’s Covid positivity rate still at 3-5%

By Eeshanpriya MS
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:00 AM IST
Average positivity rate in Feb is 4%, compared to 3.98% in Jan; city records 1,035 new cases and 3 deaths on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
The accused tied the victim’s hands and legs and gagged her with a piece of cloth and robbed her bangles and watch. She died of suffocation, said the police. (Photo for representation)
The accused tied the victim’s hands and legs and gagged her with a piece of cloth and robbed her bangles and watch. She died of suffocation, said the police. (Photo for representation)
others

77-year-old killed in bungalow in south Mumbai; domestic help prime suspect

By Vijay Kumar Yadav
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:54 AM IST
A 77-year-old woman was allegedly murdered in her two-storey seafacing bungalow, Prasanna Kutir, in Worli on Thursday night, even as her family members were in the other rooms, said police
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Mumbai: Man tries to kill self at Virar station, rescued

By Ram Parmar, Palghar
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:05 AM IST
The man allegedly attempted to kill himself by lying on railway tracks at Virar station on Wednesday evening.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

No gunshot wounds on man who died during R-Day : Delhi, UP cops tell HC

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:14 PM IST
New Delhi The Delhi and Uttar Pradesh police on Friday told the Delhi high court that the 25-year-old farmer, who died after his tractor overturned during the protesting farmers’ tractor rally on Republic Day, had not suffered any gunshot wounds
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Court asks police to ensure fair probe in Deep Sidhu’s case

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:13 PM IST
New Delhi A Delhi court on Friday said that police are not supposed to collect evidence only to prove the guilt of the accused but rather to bring a true picture of an incident, as it directed the city police force to look into the issues raised by Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu in his plea seeking a fair investigation
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac