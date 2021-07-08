Pune Zilla Parishad identifies 106 villages as possible Covid hotspots

PUNE The Pune Zilla Parishad has identified 106 villages in nine tehsils as a areas of concern regarding the Covid situation.

According to officials, these villages have been reporting an upward trend in Covid cases. Of these 106 villages, 23 are in Bhor tehsil, 20 are in Junnar, 11 are in Baramati, 13 are in Khed and 11 are in Maval. The rest of the villages are in the Ambegaon, Mulashi, Purandar, and Velhe tehsils.

“After a deep analysis of trends, we have identified these villages to have a high chance of rising Covid cases. We are going to strengthen the Covid prevention measures in these areas,” said Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer (CEO), Pune Zilla Parishad.

“To take stock of the situation, I will hold a meeting through video conference with all these Gram panchayats,” added Prasad.

The higher Covid caseload in the rural parts has remained a matter of concern for the administration. For the duration of July 2-July 8, rural parts, including municipal councils, have reported an average positivity rate of 7.46%.

On Thursday rural parts recorded 644 new cases. The number of active patients in the rural areas as of Thursday is 5,679.

Rural parts are still under level 4 restrictions with stricter curbs than urban areas. A demand to lift the curbs has been made from business operators in rural areas as well. Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh said that any decision regarding relaxations will be taken after the weekly Covid review meeting on Friday.