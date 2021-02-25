Pune’s temperature touches 35°C; IMD forecasts rise in temperature in first week of March
PUNE The day temperature in the city has touched the season’s highest as the maximum temperature at Shivajinagar was recorded at 35 degrees Celsius on Thursday.
The minimum temperature was recorded at 17 degrees Celsius.
In Pashan and Lohegaon the maximum temperature was recorded at 34 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius respectively.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune, the temperature will rise in the coming days.
“We will see fluctuation in the day temperature in the coming days and there are good chances of temperature rising as we approach the first week of March,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather IMD, Pune.
In the coming days till March 3, the sky will be clear during the day time.
The rise in day temperature has been noticed in February on a few occasions as in 2019 days temperature in February increased up to 37.5 degree Celsius.
“Looking at the topography of the city there are always chances that the temperature may rise and that is the one reason for an increase in day temperature from last week of February,” added Kashyapi.
The other parts of Maharashtra also saw a rise in day temperature with Akola and Bramhapuri recording the highest day temperature in the state with 37.9 degrees Celsius. In Madhya Maharashtra, Solapur was the hottest at 37.4 degrees Celsius.
“In Vidarbha, temperature increases from last week of February and the same trend has been noticed this year as well and along with the day, the night will also be warmer in the parts of Vidarbha going ahead,” added Kashyapi.
“Dry weather is expected in most parts of Maharashtra in the coming days,” added Kashyapi.
