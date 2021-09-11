Punjab ASI sacked for helping wanted gangster flee to Canada

Senior superintendent of police Dhruman H Nimbale on Friday terminated services of an assistant sub inspector (ASI) for allegedly helping an A-category gangster, Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala, to take a flight out to Canada. Dala now runs an extortion gang from Canada. ASI Kuldeep Singh had, in 2017, made a false verification report of Arsh Dala and sent it to senior officials. SSP Nimbale said, “With the help of the false verification report, the gangster had got his passport and flew to Canada. Around three cases, including one for attempt to murder, were registered against Dala when the ASI conducted his verification; but he did not mention it in the report. Now, Dala is wanted in around 13 criminal cases.”

Wife, in-laws booked for abetting 38-year-old man’s suicide

Sangrur The wife and in-laws of a 38-year-old man, who had ended his life by consuming a poisonous substance in Ghabdan village of Sangrur, were booked for abetment to suicide. The victim’s sister alleged that the accused had been harassing her brother, which pushed him to take the extreme step. He had succumbed during treatment at Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, on September 8. The case has been registered under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Sadar police station, Sangrur.

Punjab cop wins ₹2 crore lottery

Chandigarh Punjab Police assistant sub inspector (ASI) Gurmeet Singh won the first prize of ₹2 crore in the State Rakhi Bumper 2021. The lotteries department had announced the results on August 26. Gurmeet Singh, who hails from Gurdaspur district, had purchased the ticket from Nayagaon in Mohali, according to an official release. Singh said he will spend the money on his children’s education.

Kamaldeep Saini is vice-chairman of national co-op banks’ federation

Chandigarh Punjab State Cooperative Agricultural Development Bank chairman Kamaldeep Singh Saini got elected as the vice-chairman of the National Cooperative Agriculture and Rural Development Banks Federation. The annual general meeting of National Federation was held in Mumbai and all the members and office bearers unanimously elected him.

Scholarships for students with physical disabilities

Chandigarh The government has opened a portal for receiving scholarship applications from students with physical disabilities, for the year 2021-22. The last date for receipt of applications for pre-matric scholarship is November 15 and for post-matric scholarship is November 30, an official spokesperson said. Students can apply for this scholarship online through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) (www.scholarship.gov.in).

Nigerian woman held with 700gm heroin

Patiala Police arrested a Nigerian woman with 700gm heroin from Rajpura on Friday. The accused was identified as Akusa Jordan, who had been residing in New Delhi for the past three years. Senior superintendent of police Sandeep Garg said she was arrested during a special checking.

Soon, inmates can report wrongdoings in jail via a call

Chandigarh Punjab government has decided to set up special PCO’s in jails for inmates to report any wrongdoings inside. Announcing this on the occasion of World Suicide Prevention Day, additional director general of police (ADGP, jails) PK Sinha said the move was aimed at putting an end to bribery, drugs and other illegal activities in jails. “The inmates can register their complaints through the phone,” he said, assuring that the complaints will be thoroughly investigated. Earlier, Sinha visited the Rupnagar jail and addressed the inmates. He said the state government will implement a master plan to stop suicides by inmates.

Amritsar-based institutions improve in NIRF rankings

Amritsar Two of Amritsar’s top educational institutes --Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) and Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Amritsar, have made gains in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF-2021). GNDU ranked 13th, while it was 14th in the list of multi-specialty state universities of India and became two of the only universities in the North, along with the University of Kashmir, to feature in the top 50 list. IIM-Amritsar, which is only in 6th year of its existence, bagged the 67th position among management schools in the country.

Cheema slams Capt’s grievances panel

Chandigarh Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Harpal Singh Cheema on Friday termed the formation of a committee of MLAs by chief minister (CM) Capt Amarinder Singh as a betrayal with the people. In a statement, Cheema said the CM had not paid attention to problems of the farmers, labourers, employees, students and youth of Punjab in the last four-and-a-half-years and was just doing a “formality” by forming a committee to listen to them, calling it an attempt to deceive the people. Cheema said 1,153 dharnas had taken place outside the royal palace of Capt Amarinder Singh at Patiala in the last six months and 10 protests of employees were currently underway there.