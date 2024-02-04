Punjab businessman found murdered in Goa villa

Punjab businessman Narottam “Nims” Dhillon was found dead in a Goa villa he owned in a suspected case of murder and robbery, police have said. Police said the businessman was found dead with multiple injuries on his body. (Representative Image)

Dhillon, 77, was found dead with multiple injuries on his body at the Horizons Azure villa at Pilerne in North Goa in what police have said is prima facie a case of smothering. The Goa Police, with the help of the Mumbai Police, have detailed a couple from Mumbai who were last seen at the villa on Saturday night.

Dhillon was found dead at around 8am on Sunday, following which the Goa Police rushed a forensic team and dog squad to the site.

“His body was found by his staff. Prima facie it seems that there are injuries on his body and jewellery is missing. We are registering an FIR under the relevant sections as a case of murder and robbery. We have zeroed down on the suspects,” North Goa superintendent of police Nidhin Valsan, said.

“He has been staying in Goa since 2016. He has multiple villas and was staying in one of them. He is into the hospitality business and was giving villas on rent,” Valsan added.

Police believe that the murder was committed by persons who made a friendly entry into the villa. However, police have stopped short of ascribing a motive saying the investigation is at the preliminary stage.

Police have informed his children of the incident, and they are set to travel to Goa.