 Punjab businessman found murdered in Goa villa - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Other Cities / Punjab businessman found murdered in Goa villa

Punjab businessman found murdered in Goa villa

ByGerard de Souza
Feb 04, 2024 09:13 PM IST

The Goa Police, with the help of the Mumbai Police, have detailed a couple from Mumbai who were last seen at the villa on Saturday night

Punjab businessman Narottam “Nims” Dhillon was found dead in a Goa villa he owned in a suspected case of murder and robbery, police have said.

Police said the businessman was found dead with multiple injuries on his body. (Representative Image)
Police said the businessman was found dead with multiple injuries on his body. (Representative Image)

Dhillon, 77, was found dead with multiple injuries on his body at the Horizons Azure villa at Pilerne in North Goa in what police have said is prima facie a case of smothering. The Goa Police, with the help of the Mumbai Police, have detailed a couple from Mumbai who were last seen at the villa on Saturday night.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Dhillon was found dead at around 8am on Sunday, following which the Goa Police rushed a forensic team and dog squad to the site.

“His body was found by his staff. Prima facie it seems that there are injuries on his body and jewellery is missing. We are registering an FIR under the relevant sections as a case of murder and robbery. We have zeroed down on the suspects,” North Goa superintendent of police Nidhin Valsan, said.

“He has been staying in Goa since 2016. He has multiple villas and was staying in one of them. He is into the hospitality business and was giving villas on rent,” Valsan added.

Police believe that the murder was committed by persons who made a friendly entry into the villa. However, police have stopped short of ascribing a motive saying the investigation is at the preliminary stage.

Police have informed his children of the incident, and they are set to travel to Goa.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On