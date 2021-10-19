Punjab caps dengue test rate in private facilities at 600

Chandigarh With dengue cases in Punjab already thrice the number last year, deputy chief minister Om Parkash Soni, who also holds the charge of health, on Monday directed the formation of district level committees under deputy commissioners. Soni, who chaired a meeting of the inter-sectoral coordination committee of the State Task Force on dengue control, also directed officers of local bodies department and the Punjab State Rural Development to procure new fogging machines. He added that the department has fixed the price of dengue test in private hospitals and laboratories at ₹600 across the state.

