Punjab caps dengue test rate in private facilities at 600

The number of dengue cases has seen a sharp rise in Punjab, with the state’s rural development ministry also taked with procuring more fogging machines at the earliest.
Punjab health minister OP Soni added that the cap on dengue test rates will be applicable in both labs and hospitals. (HT FILE PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 01:24 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Chandigarh With dengue cases in Punjab already thrice the number last year, deputy chief minister Om Parkash Soni, who also holds the charge of health, on Monday directed the formation of district level committees under deputy commissioners. Soni, who chaired a meeting of the inter-sectoral coordination committee of the State Task Force on dengue control, also directed officers of local bodies department and the Punjab State Rural Development to procure new fogging machines. He added that the department has fixed the price of dengue test in private hospitals and laboratories at 600 across the state.

