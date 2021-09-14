Punjab chief secretary reviews status of infra projects

Chandigarh Punjab chief secretary Vini Mahajan on Tuesday said that a mega milk processing plant at Bassi Pathana in Fatehgarh Sahib will be opened by the month-end.

The chief secretary was chairing a meeting of the Public Investment Management (PIM) committee to review the status of ongoing infrastructure projects. Already, 10 major infrastructure projects worth ₹795.4-crore have been completed. These include a milk processing plant in Bassi Pathana, 100-bed hospital in Fazilka, multi-storey car parking at Rajindra Hospital in Patiala, Central Sudhar Ghar in Goindwal Sahib, Government Degree Colleges at Roshanwala in Bhawanigarh and Danewala village in Muktsar and Rahon-Machhiwara-Samrala-Khanna road and flyover on the Ludhiana-Sangrur road.

Principal secretary, civil aviation, Tejveer Singh said the cargo complex at international airport in Mohali will be made operational by November 30. The progress on the cargo complex at Amritsar was discussed, and it was decided that the Punjab Bureau of Investment Promotion would undertake industry sessions for both Cargo complexes.

On the status of the international airport at Halwara, Tejveer said that the construction work of the boundary wall has been completed, while construction work on the interim terminal building and apron will begin shortly.

On progress of the Kajauli water works project, principal secretary, housing and urban development, Sarvjit Singh apprised the chief secretary that the construction work of 20 MGD capacity water treatment plant at Sinhpur village was under progress and it will be completed by November 30, following which 6 MGD of water will be made available to the adjoining towns of Kharar and Kurali.

He added that letters of intent under the land pooling scheme for Aerotropolis housing project near international airport in Mohali have already been issued to landowners against 650 hectare of land.