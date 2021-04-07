IND USA
During the floods that rocked the state in 2019, extensive damage was caused to infrastructure and lives. The picture shows the scenario outside the house of judge in Bathinda on July 16, 2019. (HT file)
Punjab CM sanctions 130 cr for flood protection measures

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 11:57 PM IST

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday sanctioned 130 crore for execution of flood protection works across the state and directed the irrigation and revenue departments to ensure their completion before the onset of monsoon.

Chairing a meeting of the State Flood Control Board through video conferencing, Captain Amarinder Singh ordered the placing of 10 crore at the disposal of the deputy commissioners of flood-prone districts to deal with any emergent situation arising due to heavy rain/floods. The CM directed DCs of flood-prone districts to prioritise their tasks and submit the list of projects requiring immediate attention to the finance department for sanction of funds.

He also directed the DCs to undertake de-silting and cleaning of drains in consultation with the water resources department. Reviewing the status of reservoirs and dams, the CM expressed concern over existing low levels of water, which he said was the lowest in the past 40 years. Chief secretary Vini Mahajan underscored the need to carry out the necessary works with a holistic approach.

In Jalandhar, the district administration claimed that it was all set to start a number of flood-protection measures along the Sutlej River, besides cleaning of drains. Deputy commissioner Ghanshyam Thori, who participated in the meeting with CM, said, “A total of 99 flood protection works along with cleansing of different drains have been identified in all five sub-divisions of the district at an outlay of 34.2 crore, with proposals already sent to the government.” During the floods that rocked the state in 2019, 21 breaches were reported in the district, which affected 103 villages, he added.

