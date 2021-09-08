Punjab CM to launch employment training centre in Tarn Taran

Chandigarh Punjab technical education minister Charanjit Channi on Wednesday said chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh will launch two projects that the department has prepared through video conferencing on Thursday (September 9).

The first project that will be inaugurated is the Centre for Training and Employment of Punjab Youth (C-Pyte), being set up at Asal Uttar (near the memorial of Abdul Hamid, of Indo-Pakistan War 1965) in Tarn Taran district.

The institute will impart pre-selection training to educated unemployed youth of Punjab for recruitment in the army/ paramilitary forces, besides imparting technical training to upgrade their skills, the minister said, adding, “Free food and accommodation will be provided to the youngsters during their training. The youth of Tarn Taran can really shine here and get good jobs.”

He added that to make this project a reality, 8 acre 7 kanal land of Asal Uttar gram panchayat has been transferred to the department of employment generation, skill development and training.

Channi added that the second scheme that the CM would launch is free online coaching to Punjab’s youth for government (state/central) jobs. “HPCL Mittal Energy Limited, Bathinda has given ₹1 crore under Corporate Social Responsibility for this project. Classes 10-12 qualified students can get free coaching for exams that have this qualification as eligibility. The course will be designed, specially for competitive examinations. The duration of the course will be four months,” he added.