Don’t use religious places for personal gains: DGP Yadav

AMRITSAR Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav. (ANI)

Amid intelligence reports that fugitive pro-Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh might have taken shelter at a shrine, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said that religious places should not be used for personal gains.

Answering media queries after visiting the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Monday, the DGP said: “Religious places should not be misused. The hard-earned peace in the state won’t be allowed to be disturbed.”

‘Submit to process of law’

In an apparent reference to Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal, who is on the run after police crackdown against him on March 18, the DGP said those wanted by the law should submit to the process of law.

The DGP’s remark came hours before the arrest of Amritpal’s key aide Papalpreet Singh.

“Mischievous elements, who have the support of the ISI, and are trying to disturb peace in Punjab, their designs will not be allowed to succeed,” Yadav said, adding the “situation is quite normal in Punjab”.

Yadav also appealed to the Punjabis living abroad not to believe in rumours. “We will maintain peace in Punjab. We will deal with mischievous elements sternly,” he said.

“The situation in Punjab is normal. Punjabis living in the US and Canada should know that there is absolute peace in the state. They should come and see by themselves or talk to their relatives,” the DGP said.

Reviews security arrangements at Talwandi Sabo

Bathinda: Later in the day, the DGP visited Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda to review security arrangements ahead of the annual Baisakhi mela.

Yadav said security has been heightened to ensure no person wanted by the police tries to disturb peace of the town as a large number of devotees are expected to visit Takht Damdama Sahib this week for Baisakhi celebrations.