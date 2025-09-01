Punjab floods: Sutlej swells again, woman dies in Abohar roof collapse

Ferozepur/Abohar: Continuous heavy rains and rising floodwaters have worsened the situation in Ferozepur and Fazilka districts. In Fazilka’s Abohar, 60-year-old Sharda Devi died when the roof of her rented house collapsed on Sunday evening. She was trapped along with her neighbour Mamta (45), who is critically injured and being treated at the civil hospital. Continuous heavy rains and rising floodwaters have worsened the situation in Ferozepur and Fazilka districts. In Fazilka’s Abohar, 60-year-old Sharda Devi died when the roof of her rented house collapsed on Sunday evening. She was trapped along with her neighbour Mamta (45), who is critically injured and being treated at the civil hospital.

Meanwhile, in Ferozepur, the flood situation worsened after breaches were reported in embankments in Pakistan’s Ganda Singh Wala and Kasur areas, which had briefly reduced water levels around the Hussainiwala joint check post (JCP) and nearby villages, including Ghatti Rajoke and Hazara Singh Wala. However, fresh inflow of 2.55 lakh cusecs from Harike Headworks—10,000 cusecs more than the previous day—caused the Sutlej to swell again on Sunday evening.

So far, 107 villages and nearly 45,000 residents are affected across Ferozepur. Authorities, assisted by the NDRF and BSF, have evacuated around 3,300 people and set up eight relief camps. Structural damage includes two collapsed houses in Dula Singh Wala village and cracks in homes at Fattewala, with many families forced to take shelter on rooftops or relocate women and children for safety.

Officials warn that an additional 8,000 cusecs of water is expected to reach the area soon, raising fears of further flooding.

Punjab financial commissioner (revenue) Anurag Verma acknowledged the widespread impact, with over 3 lakh acres of farmland and 1.25 lakh people affected statewide, pledging government focus on rescue, relief, and compensation for farmers.