Punjab issues draft notification for one-time settlement of illegal water-sewer connections
For expediting recovery of dues and providing residents an opportunity to get their illegal water-sewer connections regularised at nominal rates, Punjab local bodies department has issued a draft notification for one-time settlement (OTS).
The draft notification issued on Monday invited suggestions from various urban local bodies for changes if required.
As per the draft notification, residents will be able to get their illegal water-sewer connection regularised at nominal rates, without any penalty or interest, within three months of the issuance of the final notification. After three months, they will have to pay 100% penalty on the concessional fee being offered under the OTS policy.
If residents fail to get the connections regularised within six months, they will have to pay the fee, penalty as well as the interest on it.
The draft also includes a waiver on interest and penalty for defaulters of water-sewer user charges. As per the draft notification, no penalty or interest will be charged on the principal amount if the payment is made within three months, while only penalty will be waived off if the amount is paid after three months but within six months.
