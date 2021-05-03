Punjab left with 30,000 vaccine doses, awaiting fresh stock from Centre

The Punjab government on Sunday said that it is running short of Covid-19 vaccines. It is awaiting fresh stock from the Centre to continue with the inoculation of 45+ population at vaccination centres across the state.

The state, which could not start the vaccination for 18-45 years category from May 1, due to non-availability of direct supply from the Serum Institute of India (SII), is left with just 30,000 vaccination doses. Director, health, Dr GB Singh said there were hardly any vaccine doses left with the state and vaccination would be carried out at very few centres. “The last batch of two lakh doses was received from the Centre on April 30. We have not got anything since,” he added.

The Union ministry of health and family welfare has allocated 6.2 lakh doses, including 4.7 lakh Covishield and 1.5 lakh Covaxin, for the state during the first fortnight of this month for free vaccination of 45+ population. “They have confirmed this allocation, but no consignment has been received. We are waiting for fresh stock of vaccine to continue the inoculation drive,” Dr Singh added.

Dr Rajesh Bhaskar, nodal officer for Covid-19, said that since the health department was left with just 30,000 doses, few vaccination sessions would be conducted on Monday.

“The district authorities will decide on which hospitals will administer the jab,” he added. For 18-45 age group, the state government has placed an order for 30 lakh doses of Covishield with the SII. The Centre had confirmed that 3 lakh doses would be sent and the same were awaited, the health director added.