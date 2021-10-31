Punjab logs 27 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

Punjab on Saturday reported 27 fresh Covid cases taking the infection count to 6,02,375, according to a medical bulletin.

With one Covid-related fatality, the death toll reached 16,558. The state reported a positivity rate of 0.08 %, the bulletin said.

The only death in the state was reported in Hoshiarpur. Among fresh cases, four each were registered in Fazilka and Rupnagar and three in Fazilka, it said.

The state has 251 active cases. With 27 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 5,85,556.

A total of 1,53,95,263 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state of which 33,089 were tested on Saturday. As many as 73,081 doses of vaccine were administered on the day.