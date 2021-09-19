Punjab logs 31 fresh Covid cases

Chandigarh

With 31 fresh Covid-19 infections, the tally of cases in Punjab on Saturday reached 6,01,236, according to a medical bulletin.

With one Covid-related fatality reported on Saturday, the death toll reached 16,467. The number of active cases in the state was 316, the bulletin said.

Muktsar reported six new cases, Jalandhar five, Pathankot four and Ferozepur three, the bulletin said.

Twenty-three people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 584453, it said.