Punjab reports 14 fresh Covid cases
Chandigarh : Punjab on Thursday reported 14 fresh Covid cases taking the infection tally to 7,58,991, according to a medical bulletin.
With no Covid-related fatality, the death toll in the state stood at 17,738. The state’s positivity rate has come down to 0.13%, the bulletin said.
Among districts, Jalandhar topped the list with three fresh cases followed by two each in Amritsar and Pathankot.
With 34 persons recovering from the virus, the number of cured persons in the state has reached 7,41,130.
Active cases in the state have also come down to 123. A total of 34,582 people were vaccinated against Covid in the state on Thursday, the bulletin said.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
-
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics