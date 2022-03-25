Home / Cities / Others / Punjab reports 14 fresh Covid cases
others

Punjab reports 14 fresh Covid cases

Among districts, Jalandhar topped the list with three fresh cases followed by two each in Amritsar and Pathankot
With 34 persons recovering from the Covid, the number of cured persons in the state has reached 7,41,130 in Punjab.
With 34 persons recovering from the Covid, the number of cured persons in the state has reached 7,41,130 in Punjab.
Published on Mar 25, 2022 12:35 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh : Punjab on Thursday reported 14 fresh Covid cases taking the infection tally to 7,58,991, according to a medical bulletin.

With no Covid-related fatality, the death toll in the state stood at 17,738. The state’s positivity rate has come down to 0.13%, the bulletin said.

Among districts, Jalandhar topped the list with three fresh cases followed by two each in Amritsar and Pathankot.

With 34 persons recovering from the virus, the number of cured persons in the state has reached 7,41,130.

Active cases in the state have also come down to 123. A total of 34,582 people were vaccinated against Covid in the state on Thursday, the bulletin said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 25, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out