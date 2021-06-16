Punjab SC panel seeks probe report in Mansa sexual abuse case

Bathinda Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission member Tarsem Singh Sialka on Wednesday directed the Mansa police to submit a status report of investigation in a case of sexual abuse within a week. Sialka also met the dalit victim at her residence and assured justice. On June 14, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes had also asked the DC and the SSP to submit an action taken report in the complaint within a week.

In a press note, Sialka expressed satisfaction at the initial police probe. On June 10, Mansa police had registered a case against Prem Garg, a BJP leader for allegedly sexually exploiting a dalit woman. Upset over the incident, the victim had allegedly consumed a poisonous substance.

The victim’s sister is the complainant with Budhlada DSP Prabhjot Kaur heading the probe. Garg is absconding. The complainant had alleged that Garg had taken pictures of her sister in a compromising position and blackmailed her into establishing a physical relationship with him.

A case has been registered under Sections 354 (use of criminal force on a woman, intending to outrage her modesty), 306 (abetment to suicide) and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.