Punjab tops states on sustainable development goals

Chandigarh Punjab has ranked number one among the states in the country in Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) India Index-2020-21 for sustainable cities and communities, besides making it to the front-runner list with a score of 68.

There were 22 indicators, including percentage of individual household toilets constructed against target (SBM-G), pupil-teacher ratio at secondary level (Classes 9-10) and percentage of households electrified, where the performance of the index score was 100, said chief secretary Vini Mahajan. She said this after reviewing the department-wise progress of the state as per SDGs India Index-2020-21 at a meeting on Thursday.

During the meeting, some administrative secretaries apprised the chief secretary that data values taken for the indicators were not based on latest trends. They added that as per the present scenario, there would have been a significant improvement over the data values used for SDG India index 2020-21. All administrative secretaries were directed to take up issues related to data correction.

Administrative secretaries of agriculture, rural development and panchayats, forests and wildlife, home affairs, labour, revenue, new and renewable sources of energy, higher education, industries and commerce, science technology and environment, social security, transport, water resources, health and family welfare, water supply and sanitation, school education, power and local government attended the meeting.