Punjab VB arrests ex-Ferozepur Rural MLA Satkar Kaur, her husband in DA case

Ferozepur: The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) on Monday arrested former Congress MLA from Ferozepur Rural Satkar Kaur and her husband Jasmail Singh in a disproportionate assets (DA) case. The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) on Monday arrested former Congress MLA from Ferozepur Rural Satkar Kaur and her husband Jasmail Singh in a disproportionate assets (DA) case.

She is the second former Congress MLA after Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon, alias Kiki Dhillon, ex-MLA from Faridkot, to be arrested for amassing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income. Besides, 10 former ministers are also facing the VB heat.

Kaur (44) had won the Ferozepur (Rural) seat on a Congress ticket in 2017 assembly polls. In 2022, she joined the BJP after being expelled by the Congress for alleged anti-party activities.

A spokesperson for the Punjab VB said that during the investigation, it was revealed that the former legislator, in collusion with her husband, had accumulated assets exceeding their known sources of income during her tenure as a member of the legislative assembly.

During the check period, her total income from all sources amounted to ₹1.65 crore while her total expenditure was ₹4.49 crore, which was 171% more than the known sources of income, said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson also said a case under Sections 13 (1), 13(B) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against Kaur and her husband at the VB police station in Ferozepur. Further investigations are on, the spokesperson added.

Kaur was questioned by the VB in March, too.

“I have done nothing illegal. I am cooperating with the probe agency,” Satkar Kaur had earlier told the media, while adding, “It’s all politically motivated. I have full faith in the legal system and there is nothing to fear.”

The former MLA and her husband will be presented before a local court on Tuesday.

Kaur was picked by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the candidate for the reserved seat in the 2012 assembly elections. Rahul had even visited her constituency to address a poll rally. She lost to Shiromani Akali Dal’s Joginder Singh Jindu by a slender margin of 16 votes.

In the 2017 elections, she defeated Jindu by more than 23,000 votes.

In 2022, she was denied the party ticket and expelled by the Congress for anti-party activities. She went on to join the BJP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON